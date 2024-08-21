Why was Sara Al Madani's maid arrested? 'RHODubai' reveals chilling nanny secret

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Sara Al Madani revealed that she had the nanny arrested on charges of plotting to kidnap her son

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 star Sara Al Madani has recently made a shocking revelation against her son Maktoum's nanny. During the latest episode of the Bravo show, Al Madani disclosed that she had the nanny arrested on charges of plotting to kidnap her son. Al Madani revealed that the nanny had been disabling the security cameras in her home for the "past six months". Additionally, she claimed that the nanny had brought several men into the house while she was away on a trip to Bali. She discovered through the nanny's WhatsApp messages that the men were discussing her son. She shared. "There are texts of these men commenting on my son's pictures, saying, 'Oh my god, he's cute. We love his hair. We love his skin.''"

The Bravo star added, "And these men were asking her, 'What time does he come home? Who waits for him? Do they have money?'" Al Madani explained, "I mean, all these questions indicate one thing: kidnap, ransom." Al Madani further disclosed to her co-stars, "She's arrested. She's in jail.... that's the law." Al Madani claimed that one of the men the nanny was communicating with had requested a photo of Maktoum and referred to him as 'beautiful.' However, Al Madani also claimed after firing her maid, "I go to her room while she's packing and I start seeing my stuff, my gold necklace, my mom's earrings." Maktoum chimed in on the situation and noted that the maid had also taken his mom's underwear.

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Sara Al Madani fired her son's nanny (@bravo)

Sara Al Madani claims her son Maktoum got 'traumatized' by the situation

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Sara Al Madani admitted that the entire situation was quite frightening and that her son was deeply traumatized by the drama. She shared, "He finds it hard to sleep at night. He doesn't like to be alone. He doesn’t even go to the toilet alone."

Al Madani further claimed, "However, I had to expose all the details because the police had to ask him, 'Did any men come into the house? Did any men try to touch you? Did any men talk to you?' I had no choice but to disclose everything."

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Sara Al Madani claims her son Maktoum got 'traumatized' by the situation (@bravo)

Lesa Milan sparks fear for her kids amid Sara Al Madani's nanny expose

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Lesa Milan was left 'beyond shocked' after Sara Al Madani revealed the disturbing details about her son's nanny. She shared in the confessional, "It just makes me want my mom to move here even more than ever." She added, "As an expat, we rely on our nannies to help us. This is literally my worst and any parent's worst nightmare."

Milan, who has three children—Maximillian, Sebastian, and Kristian—with her husband Richard Hall, often relies on a nanny due to their demanding careers. Both Milan and her husband, a millionaire financier and real estate developer, frequently have busy schedules that require them to entrust their children to the care of a nanny.

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Lesa Milan expressed concern for her children following Sara Al Madani's expose about her nanny (@bravo)

