Who is Caroline Stanbury's ex-boyfriend? 'RHODubai' Season 2 star brags about former beau's 'talent'

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury has a list of famous ex-boyfriends

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury has recently celebrated her birthday with a field party. She invited all her friends to a themed party but with a twist. Instead of actually playing polo, she organized a fashion event. The cast members donned stunning and designer outfits with Lesa Milan decked up in Ralph Lauren winning the fashion game. However, Caroline recalled her ex-boyfriend during the episode and claimed she didn't know how to play polo.

She then bragged about her ex-beau and insisted that she had dated men who ran polo clubs and gone to matches with royalty. However, Caroline avoided revealing her ex-beau's name and other romance details. The Bravo star has previously been in a relationship with actor Hugh Grant, Prince Andrew, Sylvester Stallone and footballer Ryan Giggs before marrying her investment banker ex-husband, Cem Habib. She is currently married to Sergio Carrallo.

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury (@bravo)

Caroline Stanbury receives special birthday surprise from her husband Sergio Carrallo

After the polo event, Sergio Carrallo gave a sweet birthday surprise to Caroline Stanbury. He blindfolded her and brought her onto a yacht. Sergio gave her a cake version of their new house. The evening was perfect and romantic until he asked some serious questions to Caroline.

Sergio asked, "Are we actually having a baby, or not?" 'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline answered, "Right now, not." She then asked him if this was a deal breaker, and it was, as Sergio remained adamant in his request.

Caroline Stanbury receives special birthday surprise from her husband Sergio Carrallo (@bravo)

Caroline Stanbury apologizes to Lesa Milan for voice note drama

Caroline Stanbury invited Lesa Milan to lunch as she wanted to sort out their remaining issues. The duo's friendship was sabotaged after Chanel Ayan forwarded Sara Al Madani's voice note, sent by Lesa, to Caroline who brought the drama in front of other housewives.

However, Chanel and Lesa had an explosive feud over the voice note but managed to sort things out at the end of their Bali trip. Caroline also wanted to remain friends with Lesa which is why she invited her for lunch but Lesa hoped that the lunch with "a snake" was not used to help justify "her [Caroline] throwing Ayan under the bus" as she found this point of view invalid.

Caroline Stanbury apologizes to Lesa Milan for voice note drama (YouTube/@bravo)

The 'Real Housewives of Dubai' airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock