Who is Caroline Brooks's ex-boyfriend? 'RHODubai' star drops hint about 'sugar daddy' in unseen footage

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 reunion part 1 explores the past relationships and sugar daddies of the housewives. Caroline Stanbury was accused on-camera of having a sugar daddy, and now Caroline Brooks also seemingly confessed to having one as well. While keeping her ex-boyfriend's identity a secret, Brooks reflected on her 'sugar daddy'.

Brooks called her ex-beau 'Shrek,' admitting he was "so ugly" and hinting that he paid all her bills. During the reunion, Stanbury accused Brooks of being in a relationship with multiple men. Previously, Taleen Marie had also accused Brooks of having a relationship with multiple wealthy men. An unseen clip from the Bravo show provided additional insight into the ongoing drama. The video, filmed during a Bravo star's Bali trip, shows a drunken Brooks confessing about her 'sugar daddy'. The reality star claimed that her beau gifted her an exotic bag on her birthday and she wouldn't mind if anyone paid her bills. However, Brooks clarified that she had never kissed or slept with her ex-beau.

'RHODubai' star Caroline Brooks dated famous personalities after Zoran's split

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Brooks met her ex-husband Zoran at Cipriani and sparked an instant romance. The reality star's ex-husband was a wealthy businessman, and although they eventually parted ways, Brooks has continued to date high-profile individuals since their divorce.

Brooks has also briefly dated the governor of Kenya's Mombasa County, Hassan Joho. She called Hassan a kind man who treated her like a princess. Brooks then moved on to Nigerian soccer player Odion Jude Ighalo, who plays as a striker for the Saudi football club Al Hilal, as well as the Nigerian national team.

Taleen Marie apologizes to 'RHODubai' star Caroline Brooks over sabotaging joke

During a recent appearance at 'WWHL with Andy Cohen', Taleen Marie claimed that Caroline Brooks has been involved with many wealthy men which she later realized was an inappropriate comment. Marie posted on X and apologized to Brooks for her derogatory comment. She wrote, "So ... I made an inappropriate joke about @caroline_dubai last night on wwhl. This was genuinely meant in good fun but I realize I may have gone too far."

She added, "I sincerely apologize. Here's to a great season ahead! And for the record... sarcasm is my love😉❤️." Marie addressed her tweet during the Part 1 reunion and admitted she should have said about Brooks. Despite the apology, Marie claimed that Brooks might not have been sleeping with men but she does have a sugar daddy.

'RHODubai' Season 2 reunion part 2 will premiere on Tuesday, September 17 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.