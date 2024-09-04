'RHODubai' Season 2 finale: Caroline Brooks accuses Chanel Ayan of being Lesa Milan's puppet

'RHODubai' Season 2 finale star Chanel Ayan lands in hot water surprising accusations against her

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 finale has recently delved into the forever sabotaged friendship of Caroline Brooks and Chanel Ayan. However, Ayan seemed to be a part of the problem as she often backs Lesa Milan even when she's wrong.

However, Taleen Marie and Brooks confronted Ayan over her support for Milan and suggested shutting Milan down over her wrongdoing. Brooks further suggested that Ayan acted differently when Milan was around adding in the confessional, "Ayan is Lesa's puppet."

Ayan was left shocked by the confrontation and disagreed with Marie and Brooks. She insisted that she had no idea that her co-stars felt that way claiming, "A monkey doesn't see its own a**hole." Brooks didn't respond to Ayan at the moment but she was hurt watching her best friend getting close to Milan.

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Chanel Ayan accused of being Lesa Milan's puppet (@bravo)

Chanel Ayan accused of sabotaging friendships

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Chanel Ayan sees Lesa Milan as one of her best friends but the latter has different feelings. Milan accused Ayan of sabotaging her friendship with Caroline Stanbury. She claimed that Ayan tried to turn her against Stanbury. Ayan has previously told Milan that Stanbury was bad-mouthing about her after their lunch together.

Ayan also informed Milan that Stanbury felt like she was "bragging" about her houses and her desire to purchase a farm but Stanbury denied the claim. Milan later admitted in the confessional, "For the first time, I don’t know how this is even possible, but I believe Stanbury over Ayan." Milan accused Ayan of lying and noted, "I think that's the most hurtful part. She’s going to look me in the face and lie like that."

Chanel Ayan accused of sabotaging friendships (@bravo)

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Chanel Ayan feels 'betrayed'

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Chanel Ayan seemed to have lost all her friends including Caroline Brooks and Lesa Milan. The reality star was left hurt by her co-stars's accusations and she tearfully admitted in the confessional that she would never forget her now former friends until they died.

However, Ayan has yet to repair her friendship with Brooks and Milan. The finale episode concluded with Milan trying to contact Ayan several times over the following summer but never received a response.

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Chanel Ayan feels 'betrayed' (@bravo)

'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Reunion will premiere on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.