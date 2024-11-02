'RHONY' star Brynn Whitefield defends her 'racial' remark as fallout with Ubah Hassan escalates

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 stars Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan's friendship has seemingly been sabotaged forever, especially after their recent explosive feud. Brynn admitted in the confessional about having an off-camera conversation with Ubah and calling her "an angry black woman."

She expressed concern that if Ubah presented herself in that manner, her investment banker boyfriend, Oliver Dachsel, might not want to marry her. After facing fierce criticism for her racial remark, Brynn turned to her Instagram Stories to defend herself. In a lengthy post, she called out Bravo for twisting her words and stripping them of context. Brynn clarified that the portrayal made it seem as if she had conjured the stereotype out of thin air, when in fact, it was Ubah who had introduced the "angry black woman" narrative during their trip to Anguilla last year. With the reunion on the horizon, she expressed hope that this long-standing issue would finally get the attention it deserves.

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield apologized for hurting Ubah Hassan with her comment

Brynn Whitfield has recently extended a heartfelt apology to Ubah Hassan, acknowledging the pain her controversial remark caused. As a biracial woman, Brynn emphasized that she could never fully understand Ubah's experiences, despite having faced racism herself from childhood through her corporate career.

It broke the Bravo star's heart to see her friend face such harsh backlash online. She further noted, "I deeply regret and I am sorry if I overstepped. Ubah needed a friend to listen to the thoughts and fears which she expressed that night, she didn't need someone to repeat them back to her."

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield mocks Ubah Hassan's accent

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield was once considered the fan favorite has now been receiving online hate for multiple reasons. Following intense backlash over a racial comment, she stirred up even more controversy by mocking Ubah’s speech, despite English not being her first language.

The incident unfolded when Erin Lichy asked Brynn about her feelings towards the other ladies at a gathering. In response, Brynn exclaimed, "Ubah's crazy!" before openly imitating her accent, a move that didn't sit well with viewers. This latest faux pas adds to a growing list of controversial remarks, leading many viewers to demand her departure from the show.

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan feels betrayed by Brynn Whitfield

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan opened up to Brynn Whitfield about her blossoming romance, trusting that their friendship was strong enough to keep her secrets safe. However, Brynn shattered that trust by bringing Ubah's private life to the cameras, casually revealing the nickname of Ubah’s boyfriend, 'Mr. Connecticut.'

The fallout was immediate, with Ubah feeling deeply betrayed. She didn’t mince words in her response, labeling Brynn a "snake" who thrives on backstabbing her friends. As tensions escalate, their once-close bond now seems irreparably damaged, leaving fans on edge to see how their drama will unfold.