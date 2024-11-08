'Red One' may be heading for Box Office infamy, but that didn't stop this Dwayne Johnson turkey from Netflix success

Despite lukewarm projections for 'Red One', Dwayne Johnson's popularity remains strong.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There is no denying that the action-comedy flick 'Red One' is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, given its holiday vibes and star-studded cast. However, having all the ingredients for a blockbuster hit, 'Red One' falls short of expectations. Fans and critics alike are underwhelmed, and early box office projections indicate it may struggle, with anticipated earnings on the low side.

According to reports, the highly anticipated $200 million Christmas movie 'Red One,' which stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, is predicted to make $36 million in the United States and Canada. Despite the poor performance of 'Red One' at the box office, it appears that Johnson's star is blazing brightly as he earned a substantial sum for his portrayal of Callum Drift in 'Red One'. However, another one of his films earned high praise from fans, despite performing poorly at the box office.

'Baywatch' rakes high numbers on Netflix

A still from 'Baywatch'(Prime Video)

The 2017 film 'Baywatch', starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, was initially a theatrical bomb. However, as the saying goes, time heals all wounds; the same happened with 'Baywatch.' The movie, originally considered a flop, has recently acquired substantial traction on Netflix, ranking eighth in its Global Top 10 for English-language films from October 28 to November 3.

This rebound resulted in 4.1 million views and 7.9 million hours viewed, placing it below 'Don't Move' and 'Time Cut,' but above 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.' The film's interesting blend of action and humor, with Johnson playing the legendary lifeguard Mitch Buchannon alongside other stars such as Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra, appears to have found a new following on the streaming site.

What does Baywatch's hit status on Netflix indicate about Dwayne Johnson's career?

Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Red One' (Warner Bros Pictures)

The re-emergence of 'Baywatch' underscores Johnson's unique draw and continuing appeal, even in the face of box-office flops like 'Red One.' This newfound interest in 'Baywatch' demonstrates how Johnson's charm, physical presence, and brand as an action-comedy hero continue to engage people. Additionally, I believe nostalgia played a significant role in the film's success on the streaming platform.

While 'Red One' may encounter hurdles, Johnson's continued popularity, as seen by Baywatch's excellent streaming statistics, demonstrates his ability to captivate fans. It also raises the possibility of 'Red One' receiving a lot more love from fans, even if the early reviews aren't all that positive, as Johnson's star power is more than enough to draw people to theaters.

'Red One' trailer