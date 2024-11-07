What is Chris Evans's net worth? ‘Red One’ star makes rare appearance with wife at Berlin premiere

Chris Evans and his wife, actress Alba Baptista, delighted fans with a rare joint appearance at the Berlin premiere of 'Red One'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chris Evans is a name that needs no introduction, and with the actor all set to appear in 'Red One', it's evident that his stars will shine even brighter. Evans, who is expected to play Jack O'Malley, a hacker and bounty hunter, will work alongside Dwayne Johnson's Callum Drift in the movie as the two set out on a journey to rescue Santa Claus (JK Simmons).

With the release date approaching, the star-studded ensemble of the film made magnificent appearances on the red carpet at the Berlin premiere of 'Red One', but Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, drew the most attention with their rare but impressive appearance. On Sunday, November 3, fans spotted the gorgeous couple, who are notorious for keeping their personal lives discreet. Evans later walked the carpet alongside his 'Red One' co-stars. While Evan's personal and professional lives are currently taking center stage, let us take a peek at the Marvel star's net worth.

alba baptista at the premiere of chris evans’ new movie “red one” in berlin! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSW23WWVi3 — best of alba baptista (@bestofbaptista) November 3, 2024

A look at Chris Evans's net worth

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Evans, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, has a net worth of $110 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Evans went on to appear in films such as 'The Fugitive,' 'Not Another Teen Movie,' after his short-lived stint as the lead in 'Opposite Sex' in 2000. It was his appearance as Johnny Storm in 'The Fantastic Four,' where he garnered widespread recognition.

Evans also owns a Beverly Hills property, which he purchased for $3.52 million in 2013.

How much does Chris Evans charge for a single movie?

Chris Evans drew hefty salary for his Captain America act in Marvel's 'Avenger' franchise (Getty Images)

Evans, who has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, renegotiated his wage for 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' obtaining $15 million for each movie, for a total of $30 million, according to Cosmopolitan. As per reports, this arrangement dramatically increased Evans' profits, which were rumored to be $18 million in 2017, primarily from 'Infinity War'.

Evans's salary reportedly increased in 2018 and 2019, earning $34 million and $43.5 million, respectively, as a result of his involvement in 'Endgame' and other projects such as 'Knives Out' and 'Defending Jacob.' Allegedly, Evans also earned $15 million for 'Captain America: Civil War.' Aside from acting, he has other endorsement relationships, including with Gucci and Jinx, a luxury dog food company.

What are Chris Evans's upcoming projects?

Chris Evans has an interesting line up for his future projects (Getty Images)

Evans is speculated to play Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming unnamed film, as per MovieWeb. While no studio has been announced yet, Evans will most likely produce the film alongside 'Skyfall' writer John Logan, who will also write the script.

Evans is also scheduled to feature in a new action-adventure thriller directed by Scott Derrickson, renowned for 'Doctor Strange' and 'The Black Phone.' According to sources, the film's title is 'Bermuda', and it will explore the mysterious Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also being considered for a role in the next 'Little Shop of Horrors' adaptation, which Warner Bros. is still developing.

'Red One' trailer