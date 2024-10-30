Will 'Red One' be this year's 'Top Gun: Maverick'? Industry hoping all-star holiday movie salvages horrible year

'Red One' is poised to revive the dry spell of Box Office

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the holiday season approaching, a slew of holiday movies imbued with festival spirit are scheduled to release, but 'Red One' is generating the most news due to its A-list ensemble and intriguing premise. In addition, 'Red One' has all of the makings of a successful film, but the real issue is whether it can rise to the occasion in the same way that 'Top Gun: Maverick' did in 2022.

Following Covid-19, the entertainment industry has suffered greatly in comparison to the pre-Covid period. However, in 2022, 'Top Gun: Maverick' created tremendous waves and not only generated a phenomenal $1.496 billion but also successfully revitalized the 'Top Gun' franchise, which will be expanded in the future with a third film in the pipeline. Now, if we look at 'Red One,' the film has all of the ingredients of the next major franchise. So, without further ado, let's discuss why I believe 'Red One' could be churned out in a franchise model.

Celebrity power can make 'Red One' a hot new franchise

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Red One' (Prime Video/@karenneal)

Hollywood has always been a hotbed for franchise films, and 'Red One' may easily fit into that category owing to its star-studded ensemble. With high-profile celebrities like Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson on board, the film already has a pre-existing fanbase since their admirers are willing to support ventures involving their favorite stars.

Furthermore, the fact that two major Hollywood stars are collaborating on a holiday film is more than enough to grab viewers' interest and increase hype for the film. In addition, both Evans and Johnson have previously been part of some of the most successful franchises in Hollywood, so seeing them together as a team in a franchise movie will be a delight.

Red One's holiday vibe adds to its repeat value

Dwayne Johnson and J K Simmons in a still from 'Red One' (@primevideo)

I remember seeing the first look of the 'Red One' back in the summer, and it instantly intensified my cravings for winter. So, I feel this is the main advantage of 'Red One' since it has a holiday mood that will not only supplement its repeat value but also mix festive vibes for a wonderful franchise.

The blend of festive vibe, humor, and action creates a dynamic and enjoyable experience that captures the spirit of the holiday season while offering a new perspective on conventional Christmas storytelling. If it effectively captures the core of what makes holiday movies fun, it can easily become a mainstay in holiday movie rotations, comparable to classics like 'Home Alone.'

Will there be any spinoffs of 'Red One'?

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in 'Red One' (@primevideo)

From the trailer for the 'Red One,' we see characters that have all the potential to have their movies or shows, with Santa Claus, played by J.K. Simmons, having the greatest potential. Imagine Santa Claus in a Christmas film, with him attempting to fulfill children's wishes. This may be a great primary concept for his standalone movie.

Not only that, but legendary entities such as Krampus and Jacqueline Frost, a female counterpart of Jack Frost, are famous enough to carry their storylines, paving the way for prospective sequels or spin-offs. Now with the release date approaching near, all eyes are on Red One's success, and if it becomes a smash, it might lead to an extended franchise.

