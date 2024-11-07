Is Lucy Liu married? ‘Red One’ star turns heads with show-stopping look at Berlin premiere

As 'Red One' inches closer, discussions about Lucy Liu's personal life are also surfacing, with many speculating about her marital status

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA: Thanks to its star-studded cast and festive holiday vibes, 'Red One' is grabbing major headlines ahead of its premiere date in the United States on Friday, November 15. Despite early unfavorable reviews, the movie's lead cast continues to turn heads on the red carpet, as seen at the Berlin Film Premiere, where Lucy Liu captivated with her stunning appearance.

Liu, who will play Zoe Harlow in the comedy thriller, wowed the crowd in a magnificent Zuhair Murad Fall 2024 Couture black velvet gown with a crystal-encrusted bodice and sculptural looping net embellishment. Liu, who began her career at an early age, has proven her mettle as a skilled actor. As the release date of the 'Red One' approaches, discussions about her personal life are also surfacing, with many speculating about her marital status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Slutsky Tooley🕊 (@sarahslutsky)

Who is Lucy Liu married to?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu)

Liu has never been married, but reports that she was dating actor George Clooney emerged in 2000, according to Legit. Speculation was renewed in 2006 when they were allegedly seen kissing on New Year's Eve, although neither acknowledged their connection.

Liu was then linked to filmmaker Zack Helm, with whom she began dating in 2002 and were engaged in 2004, but the couple broke up five months later. Liu was also rumored to have dated actor Will McCormack from 2004 to 2007, though he later married Emily Arlook in 2013. In 2014, Liu briefly dated Israeli-American millionaire Noam Gottesman, but the relationship ended after a year.

Does Lucy Liu have a child?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu)

Liu welcomed her only child, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, through surrogacy in August 2015, according to People. Rockwell has been a steadying influence in her life, accompanying Liu on set and even attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019. Lucy chose the name 'Rockwell' for its strength, despite it being traditionally a surname.

As per reports, despite attempts to nickname him 'Rocky,' Rockwell insists on his full name, correcting people even as a small child. Liu thinks that by high school, he will be open to new nicknames.

'Red One' trailer