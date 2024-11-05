'Red One' box office predictions: Why Dwayne Johnson's $200M film may be headed for disaster

'Red One' box office predictions are surprisingly low for a blockbuster release.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Red One', a holiday action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, is set to hit theaters just in time for Christmas. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film brings together laughs, action, and holiday spirit with hopes of launching a festive franchise for Amazon MGM Studios. However, despite its massive $200 million budget, early projections suggest 'Red One' could face a tough start, with a predicted $36 million opening weekend in the US and Canada—surprisingly modest for a blockbuster release.

Arriving on Friday, November 15, 'Red One' will have limited time to grab audiences before major releases like 'Moana 2', 'Wicked Part 1', and 'Gladiator II' debut. In the film, Johnson’s character, Callum Drift, joins forces with Chris Evans’ Jack O’Malley to rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus. Can this star-studded Christmas adventure find room to shine in a packed holiday lineup?

What could be holding 'Red One' back at the box office?

A still from 'Red One' (@amazonmgmstudios)

While 'Red One' has the appeal of two beloved stars and an impressive cast that includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, and JK Simmons, the expected opening numbers are underwhelming. Given its $200 million budget, 'Red One' would need a strong start to be successful, yet the $36 million projection signals possible hurdles.

One major factor could be timing; with audiences potentially saving for other big holiday films releasing shortly after, 'Red One' may struggle to command attention. Anticipated hits like 'Moana 2' and 'Wicked' are likely to dominate the season, creating fierce competition.

Could 'Red One’s festive spirit give it a boost at the box office?

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Red One' (@primevideo)

Despite a cautious forecast, 'Red One' has a few advantages. Johnson’s fan base—especially female fans and teen boys—shows strong interest in the film, and holiday movies often enjoy longer box office runs, attracting families throughout the season.

With its festive adventure and family-friendly storyline, 'Red One' might carve out a niche, especially among holiday moviegoers. The challenge remains in balancing the large budget against a packed holiday schedule, but 'Red One' promises holiday fun with plenty of charm for audiences seeking a seasonal adventure.

'Red One' trailer

'Red One' is all set to hit theatres on Friday, November 15.