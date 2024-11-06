'Citadel: Honey Bunny' shines on many fronts but one thing could jeopardize its global success

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' gives us a peek into the childhood of Nadia, a character played by Priyanka Chopra in original series

MUMBAI, INDIA: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is an exciting addition to the franchise, offering an interesting plot with well-paced storytelling. Lead stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share a strong chemistry that brings warmth and authenticity, giving the show a refreshing feel within the broader 'Citadel' universe. While it’s likely to draw in Indian audiences and dedicated 'Citadel' fans, the series may struggle to grab the global audience's attention.

Premiering on Prime Video on Thursday, November 7, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' adds an Indian twist to the Russo Brothers' franchise. As a prequel and spin-off to the 2023 'Citadel' series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, it follows Bunny, a stuntman who pulls Honey into a world of espionage and danger. Together, they confront a shared past to protect their daughter, Nadia. Directed by Raj & DK, acclaimed for 'The Family Man' and 'Farzi', the series brings a distinct style to the spy-action universe.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' could have escaped basic flaws

Kay Kay Menon in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Amazon MGM Studios/@jigneshpanchal)

The blue-tinged, dark color grading intended to give a gritty, retro aesthetic dulls the visual appeal, making scenes appear more drab than thrilling. A richer color palette might have helped immerse audiences more deeply. Moreover, the series could have used better action scenes. The Priyanka Chopra starrer is visually intriguing, thanks to an international-level production value. But the Indian spin-off lacks the original's global flair.

As the series has finally premiered, offering a gripping plot, a talented cast, and the directorial finesse of Raj and DK, it’s bound to engage viewers. But a small tweak in its visual style could have elevated it even further, adding vibrancy to match its bold, ambitious storyline.

Do you need to watch the original 'Citadel' before 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

As mentioned earlier, the Indian spin-off serves as a prequel to the original series. The series takes us to Nadia's childhood, in the year 2000 when her single mother, Honey, is fighting for the survival of both. Exploring Nadia's backstory in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' offers insights into what made her so sharp and fearless in the original series. However, you don’t need to have seen the original 'Citadel' to dive into this Indian adaptation.

Once you've finished binge-watching 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', you can check out 'Citadel', followed by the Italian spin-off 'Citadel: Diana', set in 2030 Milan. The good part is that each series can stand on its own, so if you miss out on any one of them, you won't end up in confusion.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is now streaming on Prime Video