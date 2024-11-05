'Red One' first reviews are in and Dwayne Johnson fans should stop reading now

Red One's early reviews are pouring in and while some don't like it, others find it quite amusing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the holiday season on the way, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are shaking things up with 'Red One', a Christmas action-comedy where a buff Santa (J.K. Simmons) joins the fight to save Christmas. After delays, 'Red One' is finally hitting theaters on November 15 before streaming on Prime Video. But as early reviews come in, it’s clear that opinions on this festive adventure are divided.

Some critics are loving its unique holiday twist, while others feel it misses the mark. Here’s what they’re saying about whether Red One is worthy of becoming a new holiday favorite.

Does 'Red One' deliver Christmas magic or holiday cynicism?

A still from 'Red One' (@amazonmgmstudios)

For some critics, 'Red One' has managed to capture the holiday spirit while delivering an action-packed adventure. Kevin Fenix praised the movie’s unique world-building and emotional undertones, saying it’s filled with “pure Christmas magic” and “amazing world-building that begs further exploration, and a surprisingly emotional performance by [Dwayne Johnson] that genuinely had me shed a few tears.” Kristen Maldonado of Pop Culture Planet also found plenty to enjoy, highlighting the film’s incorporation of mythical holiday characters, noting, “They level up the holiday magic we know and love, while adding a fresh perspective with mythological characters we don’t often see represented. A blast for the whole family!”

However, not everyone was enchanted by Red One’s festive flair. Matt Neglia was less forgiving, calling the film “unfunny and visually repulsive,” while also critiquing the lack of exciting action. He called it “an eye-rolling, overproduced waste of both talent and budget.” Similarly, Peter Gray from The AU Review found the film’s tone confused, suggesting it struggles with finding an audience, stating, “There’s a promising world made here and the cast are all reliable, but it sadly has no idea who it wants to cater for.”

Can Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans carry 'Red One'?

'Red One' stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles (@amazonmgmstudios)

The star power of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans was undoubtedly a major draw for Red One, but not all critics were convinced by their on-screen chemistry. One reviewer felt that “the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans felt lacking,” which may detract from the enjoyment of those expecting an effortless pairing between the two Hollywood heavyweights. Another critic labeled the film as “lazy and uninspiring,” noting that it was filled with recycled storylines, adding, “The muted dull cinematography is as joyless as the script and Dwayne Johnson’s one-note acting.”

Nevertheless, there are those who see potential in 'Red One' as a new holiday franchise. As one reviewer put it, 'Red One' is a “fun and action-packed Christmas story with a Marvel-like spin. The world-building of the mythical world is really cool. I liked the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans pairing. It even got me in the Christmas spirit a bit.” For those willing to embrace an over-the-top holiday adventure, Red One may just become a new favorite.

'Red One' trailer

'Red One' is all set to release in theatres on Friday, November 15.

