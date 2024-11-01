Chris Evans fans are thrilled he's finally breaking a bizarre trend with 'Red One'

It has been a while since we watched Chris Evan play a lead role in films that have a theatrical release in recent times

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chris Evans has been one of Hollywood’s favorite stars for years, especially since his iconic role as Captain America. But it might surprise fans that, despite his popularity, Evans hasn’t led a live-action theatrical release in five years. His upcoming film 'Red One' will change that when it hits theaters in November 2024. Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, this marks Evans’s big return to the big screen, something his fans have been waiting for.

After a long stretch of streaming-only projects, 'Red One' promises to bring Evans back into the spotlight with a high-energy holiday adventure. This role will give him a fresh chance to lead a blockbuster film that everyone can enjoy in theaters.

Why it's been so long since we’ve seen Chris Evans leading in theaters

A still from 'Red One' (@amazonmgmstudios)

Although Evans has been busy since 'Knives Out' in 2019, his main roles have been on streaming platforms — and some fans have felt a bit let down by them. 'The Gray Man', a high-budget thriller directed by the Russo Brothers, initially seemed promising but fell short of expectations due to its predictable story. Similarly, 'Ghosted', his 2023 romantic action-comedy with Ana de Armas, struggled with an uneven tone and lukewarm chemistry between the stars. Both movies failed to create the impact his theater releases usually do, highlighting how much audiences missed seeing him on the big screen.

Whether 'Red One' wins over critics or not, this theatrical comeback means a lot for Evans and his fans. It breaks his recent trend of streaming-only films and offers a new chance to showcase his leading-man charm in cinemas. With 'Red One' around the corner, this holiday season might just bring the blockbuster that re-establishes Chris Evans as a go-to name in theaters.

What is 'Red One' all about?

A still from 'Red One' (@amazonmgmstudios)

Directed by Jake Kasdan, 'Red One' is a blend of action, comedy, and holiday spirit. In the movie, Evans plays Jack O'Malley, a tech-savvy bounty hunter who teams up with Callum Drift, head of North Pole security (Dwayne Johnson), to save Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons). When Santa goes missing, these two unlikely allies must rescue him in a holiday adventure that’s part heartwarming, part action-packed. This unique story brings Evans back into a full theatrical role, reminding audiences of his versatility and knack for big-screen action.

'Red One' trailer

'Red One' is all set to release exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 15