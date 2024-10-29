'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Ending Explained: There's every sign that this show could run, and run, and run

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 concludes with Episode 10 as Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) finally solve Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder mystery. Sazz was at Charles's apartment when she was shot to death by an unknown assassin in Season 3's finale. In the current season, the trio investigates multiple suspects, starting from the Westies, to Glen Stubbins (Paul Rudd), and the Hollywood crew.

Episode 9 of 'OMITB' ended on major cliffhanger last week, revealing that Marshall killed Glen in the hospital. Mabel also found a copy of the movie script suggesting that it was originally written by Sazz. It left us with the big question- Did Marshall (Jin Ha) actually kill Sazz or is there more to the mystery? The finale episode, aired this Tuesday, October 29, answers the big question while also setting stage for another season.

Why did Marshall kill Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

It turns out that Marshall P Pope aka Rex Bailey is Sazz's killer. Mabel figures out the truth as she finds a copy of the original script inside the beer box that Sazz brought to Arconia the day she was killed. Putting the pieces together, she confronts Marshall in Dudenoff's (Griffin Dunne) apartment.

Marshall confesses that he hailed from a hunter family but wanted to become a writer. He went against his father to pursue his dream. However, when he failed to get any opportunities in Hollywood, he was spotted by Sazz, who took him under her mentorship and got him to work as a stuntman. But an incident on a movie set endangered his career as a stuntman as well. That's when he stole Sazz's script and pitched it to production houses as his own. He couldn't sink in the fact that Sazz turned out to be a better writer than him even though it was her first attempt at writing.

As the script got selected by Paramount and the word spread around Hollywood, Sazz learned about Rex's betrayal. She confronted him and said that she would tell Charles about the entire mess. As Rex aka Marshall felt threatened that he might lose his last chance at becoming a writer, he decided to kill Sazz.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 ends with more murders

While Sazz's murder mystery is solved, the season ends with more murders in Arconia. Firstly, the episode ends the story of Marshall. In Dudenoff's apartment, he uses his stuntman skills to outmaneuver the trio, ultimately cornering them and aiming a gun at them. Just when he is about to shoot them, a bullet comes through the window and knocks him dead.

It turns out that Jan has been hiding in Charles's apartment ever since she escaped from prison. She was keeping an eye on all things happening and when she found out that Marshall killed Sazz, she shot him as part of her revenge plan. The cops arrest her but Jan doesn't feel the guilt for committing another crime.

After Oliver and Loretta's (Meryl Streep) wedding in Arconia, the trio is approached by a mystery woman. She introduces herself as Sofia Caccimelio (played by Téa Leoni) and wants the trio to find her husband Nicky, whom she believes may be dead. The trio refuses to take up the case, citing that they aren't detectives and only solve crimes that take place in the building. Sofia says that it has a connection with Arconia. The trio again turns her down but the woman hands them her business card. Later, while strolling through the compound, they stumble upon Lester’s dead body in the hotel fountain. The season ends with another mystery for the trio to solve in Season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

