'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 may have revealed next character to be killed and it's a fan-favorite

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's flagship series, 'Yellowstone,' has to be one show that does not shy away from featuring deaths of significant characters. 'Yellowstone' Season 5 kicked off with the demise of the central character John Dutton (Kevin Costner), which was followed by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards).

With just two episodes left until the much-anticipated series finale, the curiosity is rampant about the next big death in the show. While speculation mills are rife with the buzz, a significant sequence in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 hints at the tragic demise of a fan-favorite character.

Which character will die next in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Following the route of a character-driven storyline, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is garnering backlash for the lack of major action in the final season; however, the series has managed to hook fans with explosive twists and turns, including the deaths of prominent characters. As the show inches closer to its much-anticipated finale, the death toll is expected to rise high, and as per a scene in Episode 12, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) will be the next one to bite the dust.

The indication came forth in Episode 12, where Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and Kayce's conversation hints at a grim future for the former Navy SEAL comrade. After Colby's death, Kayce and Tate bury the man-eater horse. During the conversation between the father-son duo, the discussion of the burial emerges, where Tate expresses his fear of losing Kayce. To which Kayce reassures Tate that he prefers his son to bury him when the time comes. As Tate returns to the house, Kayce sees his mother's gravestone nearby, recalling her tragic death and burial in the same field.

How Kayce Dutton will die in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Following the death of the Dutton patriarch John, Kayce has significant character development in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. Not only does he step up as the head of the family, but he is also seen as resolute in avenging the demise of John, and in his quest, he might have just upset some big and powerful people, mainly in Market Equities. As seen in 'Yellowstone,' Season 5, Episode 12, the man boldly threatens Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) by taking his daughter as a hostage. While Horton is seen complying with Kayce's demands, the man may hold a deep grudge against the latter.

It could be possible that Horton will attack Tate to get even with Kayce, and to save his son, Kayce may be left with no choice but to sacrifice himself. The other possible scenario is the ominous visions that Kayce often gets, where in the latest season he saw the vision of a lone wolf. While the lone wolf symbolizes a new start, it could also mean that Kayce has to fight for his family's legacy all alone, and while he does it, he can die. That said, with just two episodes left until the much-anticipated series finale, it would be interesting to see what fate, and of course, Taylor Sheridan, has in store for Kayce.

