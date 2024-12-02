Explosive 'Yellowstone' theory revealed: Kaycee may have spoken to John's killer, he just doesn't know it yet

Speculations mills are rife with the buzz that Kayce Dutton may inadvertently have spoken to the killer of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

This is a make-or-break-it moment for 'Yellowstone,’ as the much-celebrated western neo series is gearing up for its epic finale. The central plot line of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 essentially focuses on apprehending the mastermind behind John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) demise. Following the lukewarm response to the initial episodes of Season 5, the plot is finally picking up, with both Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) investigating the murder conspiracy of their father on their own.

In addition, viewers finally get to see an explosive version of Kayce, where he is making sure to punish the killers of his father. This makes Market Equities anxious, resulting in the jaw-dropping murder of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri). However, a substantial amount of speculation is doing the rounds that Kayce may have spoken to the killer of John, and the former SEAL member may not be even aware of this.

Kayce Dutton’s friend hints at a dark connection to John Dutton’s death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

A still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 (Paramount Pictures)

In ‘Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10, a particular conversation between Kayce and his SEAL comrade is garnering major attention. In this particular scene, Kayce is seen enquiring about the murder case of his father and asking his ex-military friend if he knows about mercenaries who could have taken the contract of killing the governor.

While this may look like a normal conversation, things get a little suspicious when this unnamed friend is seen unpacking his gun and clothes, which bear striking resemblances to the ones worn by John’s killer. The man also came under the scanner and raised eyebrows when he said he was out of the country on a mission, but not much information about this specific mission was divulged by him.

Why Kayce Dutton's friend could be the killer of John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Now, judging just by a single conversation, it’s evident that Kayce’s friend is indeed hiding something, and the timing of his mission also coincides with the killing of John, which is too eerie to just ignore. It could be possible that this competent army man is indeed one of the three killers who executed John.

This specuation is further cemented by the history of 'Yellowstone,' where every character has their own story to tell, but Kayce's friend is introduced in the last season without much of a backstory screams the fact that he does indeed have a larger role in the killing of John. Not only that, the fact that the friend asked Kayce to download a suspicious app to copy his contact also airs the suspicion that the man is shady and has something to do with John’s death.

Fans speculate Kayce Dutton's friend's role in John Dutton's death in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Kayce Dutton's former comrade comes under suspicion for the killing of John Dutton (Paramount Pictures)

Fans were also quick to speculate about Kayce's friend's shady attitude and shared their two cents on his role in the killing of John in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "Kayce’s buddy probably killed John." Another added, "We’ll see, but (1) he said he just got back to the states, and (2) dropped the name of the folks that Sarah went through but didn’t say “yeah I work for them and I just got back from Montana.”

"Agree, otherwise he would have been a voice on the phone and not a character in a scene. Now I am going to look at the murder scene again. Casey could also be in a me’s car as well?," an avid fan of the 'Yellowstone' said.

A fan shared, "As soon as he said, "just got back in country", I thought there's your trigger man."

Meanwhile, another fan commented, "I was looking for this comment. I agree and Kayce will eventually connect the dots thats why he warned him to be careful."

Sharing their opinion another said, "It was the cut in of him putting the gun away while talking on the phone that did it for me. I swear I’m going to scream when this is the only plot twist they give us in 5b."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

