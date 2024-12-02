'Landman' has one major advantage over 'Yellowstone' and Taylor Sheridan needs to protect it

Here's why 'Landman' stands out as one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows; even beating the likes of 'Yellowstone'

I’ve been a fan of Taylor Sheridan’s shows for a while now. 'Yellowstone' pulled me in with its intense family drama and raw Western grit, but I have to admit, it can get a little heavy at times. That’s why 'Landman' feels like a breath of fresh air. Sure, it’s still got the intense and dark moments, what else would you expect from a show about the oil industry?

But the humor, especially from Billy Bob Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, makes all the difference. Compared to his previous shows like 'Yellowstone', here's why I think 'Landman' is one of my favorite Taylor Sheridan shows and it might remain like that for some time.

'Landman' stands out for one major detail that 'Yellowstone' lacks

Billy Bob Thornton leads the 'Landman' cast as Tommy Norris (James Minchin and Emerson Miller/Paramount)

What really stands out to me is how 'Landman' seamlessly blends serious, sometimes tragic, moments with humor. Something is refreshing about a character who doesn’t take himself too seriously, even when the stakes are sky-high. Thornton’s sarcastic, dry humor adds a touch of humanity that 'Yellowstone' doesn’t have. Watching Tommy crack a joke in the middle of a serious situation, whether it's a brutal accident or a messy negotiation feels real and somewhat close to heart. It’s like he’s saying, “Yeah, life’s tough, but we keep going.” That balance of darkness and humor makes 'Landman' easier to watch over 'Yellowstone'. Instead of feeling weighed down, I chuckle at the absurdity of it all. It’s a welcome break from the non-stop intensity Sheridan is known for.

It reminds me of 'Tulsa King' and how Dwight’s humor made that show feel lighter despite its criminal backdrop. Tommy’s jokes aren’t just for laughs, they help ground the story and make the darker moments more bearable. His jokes never feel out of place and that is hard to achieve nowadays with many shows trying to force some jokes down our throats all the time. In contrast, it is also something 'Yellowstone' misses out on with its relentless seriousness​ and a darker tone throughout its 5 season run.

Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy is the kind of hero you'd want to hang out with

'Landman' features in the lead role (Paramount+)

If I have to be honest, John Dutton is a great character, but he’s not exactly the kind of guy you’d want to share a drink with. Tommy Norris? He’s that guy. His humor makes him relatable, someone who can find light even in the darkest situations. That’s why I think 'Landman' has a unique edge over 'Yellowstone'. Sheridan should hold onto this balance of humor and drama, it’s what makes 'Landman' not just another heavy, emotional rollercoaster but something genuinely enjoyable. We don't always watch a show for its high-octane drama and action, sometimes we just want to sit back and have a laugh too, and 'Landman' not only recognizes that but also caters to it intentionally. In my opinion, this mix of humor and heart is what could make 'Landman' one of Sheridan’s most enduring shows and proof that even in a world of tragedy, there’s room for laughter.

'Landman' trailer

3 episodes of 'Landman' are available to stream on Paramount+