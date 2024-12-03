A major cameo in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is not sitting well with fans, and we exactly know why

Amid the ongoing chaos in 'Yellowstone,' Season 5, Episode 12 features a cameo

With just two episodes remaining, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 trudges on with a lackluster Episode 12. The final season of 'Yellowstone,' which premiered on Sunday, November 10, has been receiving increasingly negative feedback, even from long-time fans. Many are pointing to the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as a key factor contributing to the series' decline.

While the death of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) appeared to have placed the Western neo-drama back on track, Episode 12 falls flat once again, offering no major action. However, this isn't the only point of contention for fans—many have expressed their frustration over a particular cameo featured in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12.

Taylor Sheridan's cameo fails to impress fans in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Taylor Sheridan in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features a cameo by series creator Taylor Sheridan, who occasionally appears in the cowboy drama series as Travis. As a character, Travis is tasked with training Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) at the Four Sixes ranch. Sheridan's cameo featured Travis bullying Jimmy before delivering heartbreaking news of John's death to the man. The cameo has not sat well with many fans, as not only did it come across as over-the-top, but Travis's silly antics also ruined the emotional potential of the scene.

Jimmy, upon discovering the shocking news of John's death, is left heartbroken yet resolute to fulfill John's dreams. What bothers me most about Sheridan's cameo is that the scene felt overly focused on Travis, when the spotlight should have been on Jimmy, who had a closer bond with John. Additionally, Travis as a character has nothing much going on, as there is hardly any background established for him. So, his portrayal as a prominent figure capable of bullying another significant character also raises eyebrows.

Fans express their disdain over Taylor Sheridan's appearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

A still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 (Paramount Network)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 made its premiere, fans quickly shared their opinions on Sheridan's cameo under a Reddit thread. One fan wrote, "Is it just me- or would it be more enjoyable without Taylor Sheridan and his high and mighty cowboy role? Dude can make hella good shows- but Puhleez- stop"

Another fan added, "With no Costner to stop him or casting a shadow over him, he’s gonna show all himself off." One fan said, "Honestly, it’s only annoying because I know who he is. If I just sat down and watched the show I wouldn’t think anything of his characters appearances.."

One disappointed fan shared, "When I started watching and didn’t know who he is, it wasn’t as annoying and he was just some irrelevant side character. As soon as I joined this Reddit I started rolling my eyes every time he appeared." Another avid fan noted, "Yes, it's worse because he wrote the role and lines for himself, that's what makes it so lame."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

