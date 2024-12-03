'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 was boring as hell as fans fume over pointless death

With just two episodes left, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 features unnecessary plot points

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

It seems the gods of entertainment are not pleased with Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Season 5, as the drama series faces renewed criticism over the lackluster Episode 12. Following the explosive twist of Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olievri) jaw-dropping death, anticipation was mounting high as the season finale inches closer.

The explosive twist rightly swept fans away, with expectations of major action transpiring in Episode 12. Unfortunately, the Western neo-drama fails to live up to its well-established hype, once again delivering an underwhelming episode.

The lack of major action hits 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

With just two episodes left until the much-anticipated finale of 'Yellowstone,' expectations are riding high, but the lack of major action in Episode 12 has once again left viewers disappointed. The slow-burn treatment of the final season is also a drastic shift from the intense stakes that have defined the show for the last 4 seasons. With just two episodes left, the primary goal has to be confrontations between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), yet all we get is a brief cameo from Sheridan and the unnecessary death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards).

Furthermore, the most disappointing aspect has to be the way 'Yellowstone' Season 5 ignores several open storylines, like Jamie's son, Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) ominous visions, and, most of all, the realization of the Dutton prophecy. Following the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the drama series is coming across as more character-driven, which is quite an underwhelming aspect for even the avid fans of the series. While one could give the benefit of the doubt, speculating that the lack of action is merely the calm before the storm, given 'Yellowstone' legacy, this approach feels rather underwhelming.

Fans are not impressed with 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 premiered on Sunday, December 1, fans quickly shared their two cents under a Reddit thread. One fan wrote, "If I have to see Beth and Rip sitting around drinking booze one more time… the filler scenes are a drag." Another added, "Taylor is out of ideas and has 20 other shows he is writing."

Another disappointed fan noted, "They could have killed off Travis and gotten 100% rating on IMDB but instead they killed off a fan favorite in Colby and broke Teeter's heart. We riot at dawn. At the 6666 store in Amarillo."

Another fan noted, "I guess I just felt meh about it. Jamie was in the first what felt like 30 seconds and that was it. I want to see it come to head more between the siblings. Also, Colby was unnecessary, and so is shitting on Jimmy. It’s filler time." One fan said, "We’ve been s**t on for so long now people actually think it’s nice to get pissed on."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.