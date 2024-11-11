Netflix TV shows weekly rankings: Addictive soap opera takes #1 spot

Here’s the list of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the introduction of new content from various backgrounds every week, Netflix is ensuring the retention of its customers and solidifying its position as a one-stop for exciting entertainment. The streaming giant has released its most recent weekly Top 10 list of television shows in the United States, which has a varied range of material that demonstrates the streaming service's solid hold on its subscriber base.

Furthermore, the list contains new shows, emphasizing that Netflix's fresh content is also receiving widespread acclaim from viewers. Netflix's Top 10 list from Monday, October 28 to November 3 underscores the fact that subscribers like different content, including documentaries, reality shows, and, of course, fictional dramas. So, without further ado, hop into the bandwagon and see whether your favorite show made it to the top ten.

10. Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Patricia Arquette and Benicio Del Toro in a still from 'Escape at Dannemora' (Showtime)

Ben Stiller's directorial 'Escape at Dannemora' is ranked tenth on Netflix's weekly top ten TV series list. The seven-episode drama thriller follows the audacious 2015 escape of two convicted murderers from a New York prison, assisted by prison staff.

Its surprising entry into Netflix charts demonstrates how superb narrative can convert a Showtime drama into a must-see hit, owing to its fascinating true-crime plot and superb performances by Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano, and Patricia Arquette.

9. The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox: Season 1

'The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox' revisits one of sports history's greatest comebacks (@netflix)

The three-part docuseries 'The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox' is now ranked ninth among Netflix's top ten TV series of the week. The series revisits one of sports history's greatest comebacks, the Boston Red Sox rallying from a 3-0 hole in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) against their archrivals, the New York Yankees.

This triumph resulted in their first World Series championship in 86 years, putting an end to the infamous curse. The series focuses not only on the ultimate success but also on the behind-the-scenes moments that made it possible, which seems like a personal message from the team to its fans.

8. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

Kristen Bell and Adam Broody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

The rom-com series, 'Nobody Wants This' continues its successful run as the romantic comedy series secures the eighth rank out of the top ten on Netflix TV shows. The show's narrative revolves around Joanne (Kristen Bell), a regular dater and successful podcast presenter, and Noah (Adam Brody), a simple man who also happens to be a rabbi.

As they say, opposites attract, and Joanne and Noah are no exception. The sparks ignite between the duo when they meet at a party and before they know the duo is madly in love with each other. As the story moves forward their relationship faces the threat as Noah's religious background hinders their way.

7. Love Is Blind: Season 7

'Love Is Blind' follows a unique dating concpet where contestants chooses their best match on the basis of their voice (@netflix)

It's clear that romance will always be popular and appeal to viewers as 'Love Is Blind' is ranked seventh on Netflix's Top 10 list. The seventh season of the show has maintained viewers' complete attention throughout, much like its predecessors, as its enormous fan following excitedly awaits new seasons.

The show follows the concept of a group of men and women who are divided into several pods and converse via voice making up the basis of the show. After selecting their ideal match, the duo have the opportunity to meet in person and get to know each other better. It is entirely up to them whether or not they decide to be married by the conclusion of the season.

6. Territory: Season 1

'Territory' on Netflix features Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman and Robert Taylor (@netflix)

'Territory' is making noise for all the right reasons as the drama show has risen to sixth place on Netflix's Top 10. Often compared to another smash blockbuster 'Yellowstone,' 'Territory' is being loved by fans for its wide intriguing storyline, packed with strong performances. The show follows the Lawson family, who manage Marianne Station, a big cattle station in the Northern Territory.

The Lawsons are struggling financially and face external dangers, particularly from a wealthy mining mogul who wants to plunder their property. With great production value, 'Territory' mixes stunning Australian landscapes with gripping stories of power and family dynamics, making it a must-watch.

5. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Mickey Haller has an uphill task to defend Lisa Trammel in Season 2 Part 2 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (Netflix)

Created by David E. Kelley, 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 comfortably enjoys a fifth spot on Netflix's Top 10 list. Season 3 of the show delves further into the gritty realities of the legal arena, confronting moral quandaries and issues of justice and corruption. In addition, the show also provides glimpses into the personal lives of its primary characters.

This time, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) embarks on his most difficult case yet as he tries to untangle the murder mystery of Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene). Mickey navigates a labyrinth of secrets and dishonesty as he is forced to confront both professional and personal stakes that test him to the brink.

4. The Manhattan Alien Abduction: Season 1

A still from 'The Manhattan Alien Abduction' (@netflix)

The docuseries, 'The Manhattan Alien Abduction' Season 1 has secured fourth place in Netflix's weekly TV rankings all thanks to its intriguing narrative that is infused with science fiction and conspiracy theories. This series delves into a horrific mystery situated in the heart of New York City, following the strange disappearance of many people in Manhattan.

When a succession of strange events and terrifying sightings appear, the city's residents begin to fear that alien powers are responsible. The series blends investigative drama and otherworldly horror as the characters unearth clues pointing to hidden government participation and extraterrestrial abduction cover-ups.

3. The Diplomat: Season 2

'The Diplomat' on Netflix features Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in pivotal roles (@netflix)

The political thriller 'The Diplomat' returns for Season 2 and has undoubtedly captivated the attention of fans, ranking third on Netflix's weekly rankings. The plot revolves around Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a feisty US ambassador who balances intricate diplomatic assignments and heavy political maneuvering while dealing with her troubled marriage.

With growing threats to international security and complex webs of alliances and betrayals, Kate must make critical decisions that will put her professionally and personally to the test. The amalgamation of suspenseful political intrigue and compelling character development has kept viewers interested, and the series' fast-paced action has only added to its popularity.

2. This Is the Zodiac Speaking: Season 1

'This Is the Zodiac Speaking' Season 1 documentary goes thoroughly into the case of the Zodiac Killer (@netflix)

The true-crime docuseries 'Zodiac Speaking' Season 1 is gaining popularity, ranking second on Netflix's weekly list of TV programs. The documentary goes thoroughly into the case of the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most infamous unidentified serial killers from the 1960s and 1970s.

This time, however, the series leads to Arthur Leigh Allen as the Zodiac killer. The docuseries follows the Seawater family as they ponder on their childhood instructor, Allen, who they believe is the Zodiac Killer. The series is filled with intrigue and intense research as it seeks to find the actual identity of the Zodiac killer.

1. Beauty in Black: Season 1

Crystle Stewart in a still from 'Beauty in Black' (Netflix/@calvinashford)

Netflix subscribers appear to be in for a drama, as the soap opera 'Beauty in Black' Season 1 takes the top place on Netflix's Top 10 weekly list, thanks to its unique and compelling narrative. The plot follows two young two women from very different backgrounds as they become entangled in one another's lives.

Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a young stripper, befriends the Bellaire family and becomes close to Roy (Julian Horton), the patriarch's son. This romance generates concerns about her employment, as her employer suspects Kimmie is trying to take over her position. Meanwhile, Mallory (Crystle Stewart ), Roy's wife and CEO of the family's cosmetics firm 'Beauty in Black,' is dealing with a failing marriage, a hit-and-run cover-up, and a complicated relationship with her driver, Calvin (Shannon Wallace). As the story develops, the two women must navigate their world together.

