Where was 'Territory' filmed? Netflix epic's locations will rival anything 'Yellowstone' can muster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you loved watching Paramount's 'Yellowstone', Netflix's upcoming show 'Territory' might interest you. The six-part series revolves around the Lawson family as they battle for control of the world’s largest cattle station after the patriarch's sudden death leads to a conflict over inheritance.

Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, and Robert Taylor, the series not only promises a binge-worthy plot but also draws attention towards its backdrop of rugged Australian outback. It's a perfect blend of family drama and a survival story all wrapped up in the harsh beauty of the Australian wilderness.

Netflix's 'Territory' uses Australia's backdrop to its advantage

'Territory' isn't set up against the beautiful beaches of Australia, the ones we saw in Netflix's 'Surviving Summer'. Instead, it takes us to the slightly unexplored territories that add both beauty and danger to the unfolding family saga.

1. Kakadu National Park

'Territory' uses the vast landscape of Kakadu National Park, a World Heritage Site. The protected area is located within the Alligator Rivers Region of the Northern Territory. The series was filmed with special permission from the traditional owners who have occupied most of the land for about 60,000 years.

2. Litchfield National Park

The series expands its backdrop to Litchfield National Park. Located 100 km southwest of Darwin, the park is a popular spot among tourists who prefer to visit natural habitats with unique travel experiences.

3. Tipperary Station

Located in the Northern Territory of Australia, Tipperary Station is a pastoral lease that operates as a cattle station. It is a major shooting location for 'Territory' as the plot revolves around a family owning the largest cattle station. Tipperary is so large in area that it even has its own airfield.

When and how to stream 'Territory'?

"When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future," reads the official synopsis for 'Territory'.

The Australian six-part neo-western drama series is scheduled to air on Netflix on Thursday, October 24. Membership to Netflix starts at $6.99/month.

