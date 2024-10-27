Netflix needs to cancel 'Love Is Blind' US after a disastrous Season 7 filled with clout chasers

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is almost over, and it's become brutally clear that the show must stop

WASHINGTON, DC: As 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 draws to a close, it's becoming brutally clear that the show must end. They shouldn't continue casting even if at least two US seasons have already been recorded and are prepared for release.

The seventh season of the hugely popular Netflix series 'Love Is Blind' has been a complete disaster, and this is consistent with the previous seasons. Nowadays, there are a number of excessively dramatic clout chasers looking to earn money; the days of respectable couples are long gone.



The OG series is unmanageable. Here's why it's time for the show to stop.

'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles is manipulative and bossy (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' couples not ready to say 'I Do' at altars anymore

'Love Is Blind' is nearly as useless as 'Married at First Sight' since fewer couples actually get married on it. It's hardly unexpected that the two programs become more similar with time because they are produced by the same people. 'MAFS' is a worse program, though, since it's too ridiculous. Contestants are required to wed total strangers they have never met before.

'Love Is Blind' features cast members who spend 10 days talking in the pods, getting engaged, going on honeymoons, and becoming part of one another's life. But far too many unmarried people appear on 'Love Is Blind' for the wrong reasons. It's time for the performance to finish, although it was enjoyable once.

'Love Is Blind' contestants are scared to commit (YouTube/@netflix)

Latest seasons of 'Love Is Blind' feature only clout chasers

'Love Is Blind' Seasons 1 and 2 cast members sincerely intended to use an experiment to discover love. However, in season three and after, clout chasers started to emerge.

It was evident that others were attempting to do the same when Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee were able to leave their full-time professions in order to pursue careers in podcasting and influence. Seasons five and six of 'Love Is Blind' only produced one married pair apiece, whereas season four included four successful couples.

Nevertheless, despite not being married on the program, stars like Micah Lussier and Jessica Vestal have had prosperous modeling and influence careers. It's obvious that Hannah remained engaged to Nick Dorka simply to gain more screen time, while art dealer Leo Braudy only appeared on 'Love Is Blind' to gain influence.

Due to the reality TV show's widespread appeal, the possibility of celebrity has tarnished the experiment's sacredness.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka parted ways (@netflix)

Netflix has given up on background checks before recruiting 'Love Is Blind' stars

Over the last two seasons, a number of 'Love Is Blind' villains have been introduced that shouldn't have been there. 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 included three of the most heinous: Tyler Francis, Bohdan Olinares, and Stephen Richardson.

Cast members' backgrounds are more thoroughly investigated by internet detectives than by producers. For instance, when we first published the allegations, Bohdan was accused of sexually assaulting a lady with whom he had a brief connection. These accusations surfaced in the series' pod episodes. In 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Monica Davis is a really fussy and obnoxious character, but she doesn't deserve Stephen's treatment of her.

His sexual demands and aspirations obviously caused her discomfort; he even told her that he wanted her to "treat [him] like a piece of meat." In the pods, Stephen acknowledged cheating as well, although he clarified that he had learned his lesson. Even yet, he remained engaged to Monica and cheated on her by messaging a lady about his sexual preferences once they returned to Washington, DC. The most egregious error in production, though, is Tyler.

Following the premiere of the first episodes, Bri Thomas and her mother, Lovetta, started sharing pictures of Tyler with their three children. Tyler donated sperm to Bri and her boyfriend, according to Life & Style. He deleted all the pictures from his Facebook page before filming, but he continued to be involved in his children's lives. Before Ashley fell for his falsehoods in the pods and beyond, the makers of 'Love Is Blind' ought to have realized that he had a complex sperm donor scenario.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tyler Francis lied about his personal life (@netflix)

Netflix releases new episodes of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 every Wednesday at 12 am PT