CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The 'Married At First Sight' experts play a crucial role in guiding couples through the eight-week journey. They offer counseling sessions to help participants overcome challenges and build a lasting marriage that extends beyond the show. However, the experts have struggled to find suitable matches, with 'MAFS' Season 17 resulting in little to no successful pairings.

This brings to light a troubling reality: the experts have repeatedly fallen short in their roles. The contestants who join the show often come from backgrounds where they have struggled to find genuine or lasting connections. They turn to the experts hoping to bypass the dating scene and step into committed relationships. However, after 17 Seasons marked by mismatched couples and a disappointing success rate, doubts emerge about the experts' legitimacy and credibility. Their approach to handling situations and conducting therapy sessions has drawn criticism, especially regarding its effectiveness. It often seems that the experts contribute more to the drama than to fostering meaningful resolutions. Given this, while there are alternative paths to success on 'MAFS', it may be time to consider replacing the experts entirely.

'MAFS’ poor success rate reveals what the experts are doing wrong

'Married At First Sight' couples have experienced a success rate that pales in comparison to the number of couples who have separated. In the last 17 seasons, 69 couples have been matched, but only 11 are still together today, resulting in a success rate of 16%. While couples often say 'yes' on Decision Day, their relationships often struggle soon after the show, leading to breakups in less than a year, or in some cases, just a few months.

All this could stem from poor matchmaking. However, the experts can't bear all the blame. They rely on the information provided by the cast, which can sometimes be misleading—much like a resume. This ultimately impacts the overall matchmaking process, resulting in unsuccessful pairings. Moreover, many contestants take part in the show only to gain fame. Another significant issue is that the 'MAFS' experts often fail to provide the correct guidance to the couples.

They also have been criticized for not being involved enough and only stepping in when problems become too severe to handle on their own. With 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 nearing its release, there is hope that the experts have learned from their terrible track record and made necessary changes.

Are the ‘MAFS’ experts’ licenses genuine?

Given the poor track record of the 'Married At First Sight' experts, questions often arise about the legitimacy of their licenses. The short answer is yes; the 'MAFS' experts' licenses are genuine. They are professionals in their respective fields, committed to guiding the contestants. Dr. Pia Holec is a clinical psychologist, sex therapist, and coach, holding both a master’s and doctorate in clinical psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, according to iamdrpia.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz is a "sex, love, and romance expert" as well as a sociology professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, with a BA and MA from Washington University in St. Louis, according to her Instagram. Additionally, Pastor Calvin Roberson is a marriage coach and relationship expert, holding a BA in Theology from Oakwood University and a Master of Divinity from Andrews University, as noted by Lifetime.

Are any couples assigned by the experts still together?

Over 17 seasons and 69 pairs, 37 couples chose to stay together at the end of the experiment. However, only 11 of those couples remain together today. While this figure is relatively low, it is commendable that a panel of experts was able to achieve any level of success. Although most couples have divorced, it is notable that the couples who remain together are leading happy and healthy lives.

One such couple is 'Married At First Sight' Season 16 contestants Nicole and Christopher, who currently live in Nashville and are proud dog parents. Another remarkable couple from the Lifetime show is Briana and Vincent from Season 12, who celebrated their first anniversary this year. Season 10’s Jessica and Austin are also among the successful couples from the show.

