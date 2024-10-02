Bohdan Olinares's dark and troubled past sparks drama on 'Love Is Blind'

Bohdan Olinares's time on the Netflix show has been far from ideal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Serious scrutiny is cast upon Bohdan Olinares, a contestant on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, as some troublesome details from his past have resurfaced. The Netflix show aims to let love and deep connections bloom, but Bohdan's past with his ex-wife and even sexual assault allegations have led to major areas of concern among fans.

Before going into the 'Love Is Blind' pods, Bohdan was married, and his ex-wife was apparently quite strained with him. Though the personal details are kept secret, rumors did the rounds that there were issues between the couple that contributed to an unhealthy dynamic making them finally decide to part ways. Things only got more heated when an anonymous user came forward, telling her story with Bohdan, which involved sexual assault allegations. The alleged incident reportedly took place before Bohdan had appeared in 'Love Is Blind'. She went into great detail to explain how a consensual encounter quickly turned into a very aggressive and non-consensual experience. It was revealed that Bohdan did not care at all for her well-being at the time and apologized for his actions after the incident had occurred, but it was too little, too late.

The idea of 'Love Is Blind' is to match singles through emotional connection, but the reported revelations about Bohdan's behavior raise plenty of question marks. While such controversies have emerged about Bohdan, he himself has not come out in public to comment on the allegations.

Marissa breaks things off with Bohdan for Ramses in 'Love Is Blind'

In 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Marissa is torn between the bond she had in the pods with Bohdan and Ramses. Although she did say she was getting along great with Bohdan, the overall thought process evolved, increasing Ramses's chance. It sounds like Ramses is more in tune with her personality, and she seems to get pulled emotionally more toward him.

Eventually, Marissa makes the difficult choice to break things off with Bohdan and goes with Ramses instead. She accepts a proposal from Ramses, and they leave the pods engaged to each other. Though things seem to start off on a very promising note for them while in Cabo, the season teaser showed all was not as smooth as it seemed.

'Love Is Blind' contestant Ramses manages to grab Marissa's approval (@netflix)

Marissa left heartbroken by Ramses after dumping Bohdan in 'Love Is Blind'

Things between Marissa and Ramses get complicated when the two go on a trip to Cabo after Marissa chooses him over Bohdan. In one very revealing moment, Ramses lets a bombshell that leaves Marissa shocked beyond her wildest imagination, as he confesses that if he weren't in an engagement with her, he would give in to having sex with someone else.

This really stung Marissa badly because this was a direct attack on his commitment to her and their future. It's been a tough decision for Marissa to let go of Bohdan, so when Ramses said this, it only leaves her insecure and broken. In one scene of the trailer, a teary-eyed Marissa asks, "How could he be so sure and then just not?"

'Love Is Blind' contestant Ramses and Marissa face challenges (@netflix)

Catch new episodes of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 on Wednesdays on Netflix