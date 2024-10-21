‘Love Is Blind’ star Tyler Francis’s baby mama Bri Thomas shuts down bizarre ‘sperm babies’ claim

‘Love Is Blind’ star Tyler Francis and his baby mama Bri Thomas share twin girls Kali and Kamari

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Tyler Francis's baby mama Bri Thomas is sharing her story! In one of the latest episodes of the Netflix dating show, Tyler told his fiancee Ashley Adionser that he has three children. However, he also alleged that he was merely a sperm donor and didn't play the role of a father in their lives.

Recently, Bri used her Instagram page to address Tyler's claims about having 'sperm babies.' She posted a couple of videos on her Instagram page where she spoke about how she and Tyler ended up having kids together.

“Regarding our oldest child, Kyreaux, Tyler was initially only supposed to be helping me and my ex-wife. He was helping us conceive. It was understood that Tyler was not supposed to assume a father role in Kyreaux’s life," Bri claimed.

Bri mentioned that after the arrival of Kyreaux, her wife left her and relocated to California. The two got involved in a messy legal battle over the custody of their son.

"Suddenly, one day, I received a text from Tyler and he asked me if I would be ok with him being a father to Kairo because he did not want Kairo to be raised by a single mother as he had. And after much thought and consideration, I agreed to this proposition from Tyler. Since that moment, Tyler has been considered to be and has acted as a father to Kairo," Bri shared.

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis's baby mama Bri Thomas discloses their twins were conceived naturally

In one of the multiple videos posted on Instagram, Bri Thomas who identifies as a lesbian alleged that the pair's twin girls Kali and Kamari were conceived naturally before their eldest son turned one.

"Kali and Kamari are the result of natural, unplanned intercourse with absolutely no complexity surrounding parentage. They were conceived before Kairo turned 1, and I will admit that I have not always been comfortable with that truth because I have lived the majority of my life as a lesbian," Bri said.

Bri stated that Tyler Francis lived with her throughout her pregnancy. Not only this, he was even present at the hospital for the birth of his twins. Tyler's mother and sister also paid a visit to Bri at the hospital when their twin girls were born.

She defended her kids by saying, "I truly hate that I had to provide an explanation in hopes of defending myself and my children. I just could not continue to sit back and allow what was being said about me and the kid."

'Love Is Blind' star Tyler Francis's baby mama Bri Thomas felt he disowned their kids

Bri Thomas, who is a former basketball player supported Tyler when he decided to appear on 'Love Is Blind.' However, she was disheartened to learn that he kept his kids a secret on the dating show and nearly disowned them.

“I can’t wrap my head around why he felt the best way to do that would be to cut off the kids. Then, to make matters worse, lie on national television and say they’re merely sperm babies and they don’t know what he looks like. That all hurts. I understand. This is for everyone’s entertainment. But this is our real lives. And, you know, it sucks. It really sucks.” Bri said.

She also stated that her children have been “disowned and at this point disrespected by their father.”

“I just pray every single day that they don’t grow up and see any of this and just ready for it all to be over and praying that at some point I start getting the financial support that I feel like we are owed,” she added.

Are Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis still together?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis's relationship has been full of highs and lows. The account manager and the marketing director hit it off instantly on the Netflix dating show. In an episode, Tyler proposed to Ashley and she said 'yes.'

However, things changed when Tyler made a big revelation about his three kids on the reality series. Then, Ashley was in complete shock after finding out that Tyler had 3 children. Despite everything, Ashley and Tyler are still together.