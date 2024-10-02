Who is Stephen Richardson? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star has his sights set on just one thing

Stephen Richardson is a former Marine bringing discipline and self-awareness on 'Love Is Blind' to find a long term relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Meet Stephen Richardson, one of the stars of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind', a popular dating show in its seventh season where singles find love off-camera and meet only when ready to get engaged. Professional electrician Stephen says he is fun, outgoing, growing, and serious about looking for a meaningful, long-lasting relationship.

A former Marine, he brings discipline and self-awareness into his journey; with words, he puts in that he has spent the last year working on himself to be the best version he can be. Following a few relationships that haven't lasted beyond two years, Stephen is determined to find a partner who shares his values and emotional intelligence. Not wanting to settle for less, knowing his own worth, he looks for an independent woman who desires to build a life together.

'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Stephen Richardson calls himself huge ‘Lord of Rings’ fan



Stephen has revealed he is a huge fan of 'The Lord of the Rings'. The participant in the Netflix dating show shared that he spends his free time watching the iconic movie series. A date for Stephen might include bonding over a 'Lord of the Rings' marathon showcase of his love for the fantasy world of Middle-earth.



While serious about finding love and building a connection, Stephen's playful side shines with his interests. His love for 'The Lord of the Rings' thus gives a hint about his personality values not just deep connections but also shared fun and interests.

Stephen is a 'Lord of the Rings' fans (Instagram/@officialrichardson)

What is ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Stephen Richardson looking for in his future partner?

Emotional intelligence and confidence are two qualities Stephen Richardson hopes to find in a partner on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. That means he wants someone who's on his wavelength but isn't reliant on him to complete her happiness. "My type's a woman who wants you but doesn't need you," he says. Having taken the time to reflect on himself and having grown a bit this past year, Stephen knows his value and isn't willing to accept less.

He is weary of the emphasis on outward physical appearance prevalent within the dating scene in Washington DC and would like to create a relationship that is based on laughter and compatibility first and foremost. In all, Stephen desires a lasting companionship, not just a skin-level attraction.