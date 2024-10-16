The disturbing true story behind Netflix’s 'Woman of the Hour' and its connection to the infamous 'Dating Game'

Rodney Alcala appeared on a 1978 episode of 'The Dating Game', where three bachelors competed for a date with a bachelorette

Warning: This article contains graphic content; recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Anna Kendrick is back but this time with a twist. Kendrick has reached a new milestone with her directorial debut, 'Woman of the Hour', set to premiere on Netflix. And for the unversed, this movie is based on a chilling true story that follows how Cheryl Bradshaw, a 1978 contestant on 'The Dating Game', picked serial killer Rodney Alcala as her winner.

The Woman of the Hour's ensemble cast includes Daniel Zovatto (playing Rodney Alcala), Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, and Taylor Hastings. Helmed by Ian McDonald, this serial killer-based movie is all set to hit the streamer on Friday, October 18.

Who was Rodney Alcala?

Born Rodrigo Jacques Alcala-Buquor on August 23, 1943, the infamous killer spent his early childhood in Mexico before relocating to Los Angeles with his family at the age of 8. At 17, Alcala enlisted in the Army but was discharged in 1964 after suffering a nervous breakdown and facing allegations of sexual misconduct, according to CBS News.

He graduated in 1968 from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in fine arts, but shortly after his first attack, he fled to New York University, where he took a class with Roman Polanski under the alias "John Berger."

What is 'The Dating Game' all about?

'The Dating Game' is an American television game show that premiered on December 20, 1965, created by Chuck Barris. It was ABC's first of many shows produced by Barris and ran until 1973 before continuing in syndication as 'The New Dating Game'. The show had several revivals, including 'The All-New Dating Game' (1978–1980), 'The Dating Game' (1986–1989), and 'The Dating Game' (1996–1999). Jim Lange was the original host for the ABC network run and the first two syndicated editions, with other hosts taking over for later revivals, including Brad Sherwood and Chuck Woolery. The show often paired with 'The Newlywed Game', especially during syndication, and was broadcast in color starting in 1966.

The format of the show typically involved a bachelorette questioning three bachelors, who were hidden from view, before choosing one for a paid date. Celebrities also appeared as contestants, including notable figures like Farrah Fawcett, Tom Selleck, Michael Jackson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2021, the show was revived as 'The Celebrity Dating Game', hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, but it was canceled after eight episodes. A signature of the show was the host and winning contestants blowing a kiss to the viewers at the end of each episode.

Inside serial killer Rodney Alcala's stint on 'The Dating Game'

Rodney Alcala appeared on a 1978 episode of 'The Dating Game', where three bachelors competed for a date with a bachelorette, earning him the nickname "The Dating Game Killer." During the episode, which was filled with innuendo, host Jim Lange introduced Alcala as a "successful photographer" whose career began when his father found him "in the darkroom at the age of 13, fully developed."

Alcala played along with the suggestive questions, making uncomfortable remarks, such as comparing himself to a banana, claiming nighttime was when he "really gets good," and adopting the persona of a sleazy old man. Despite Alcala being selected as the most eligible bachelor, the bachelorette at the time, Bradshaw, sensed something unnerving. After the show, she declined the date, telling contestant coordinator Ellen Metzger, "I can't go out with this guy. There's weird vibes coming off of him. He's very strange. I am not comfortable."

Fellow contestant Jed Mills shared similar concerns. "He was very obnoxious and creepy — he became very unlikable and rude and imposing as though he was trying to intimidate. I wound up not only not liking this guy… not wanting to be near him… he got creepier and more negative," during an interview with CNN.

What did Rodney Alacla do and why was he selected for 'The Dating Game'?

Alcala was chosen for 'The Dating Game' due to his tall stature, good looks, and charm. Producers never conducted a background check, unaware that he had already murdered at least two women in Southern California.

Earlier, Alcala had served 34 months in prison for the brutal rape and beating of an 8-year-old girl, Tali Shapiro, and had briefly appeared on the FBI's Most Wanted list. By the time of his arrest in 1979, Alcala had already killed at least seven women, though authorities believe the true number of victims may be much higher. Prosecutors described Alcala as a sadistic killer who would torment his victims, beating or strangling them until they lost consciousness, only to revive them and repeat the attack before finally killing them.

What was Rodney Alcala convicted for?

In 1980, Alcala was sentenced to death for the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe. However, his conviction was overturned in 1984, and he was granted a new trial. He was sentenced to death once again in 1986, but that judgment was reversed in 2003.

Soon after, Orange County prosecutors discovered that Alcala's DNA matched evidence from four other women who had been murdered between 1977 and 1979: 18-year-old Jill Barcomb, 21-year-old Jill Parenteau, 27-year-old Georgia Wixted, and 32-year-old Charlotte Lamb.

In 2010, an Orange County jury convicted Alcala of five counts of first-degree murder, sentencing him to death once more. Following his conviction, Alcala faced additional murder charges in other states. In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in New York for the 1970s murders of 23-year-old women Cornelia Crilley and Ellen Jane Hover.

In 2016, Wyoming prosecutors charged him with the 1977 killing of Christine Ruth Thornton, 28, who was six months pregnant at the time of her death. Authorities continued to investigate Alcala's potential involvement in several unsolved murders across states like Washington, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

Where is Rodney Alcala now?

Rodney Alcala died of natural causes on July 24, 2021, at the age of 77 while on death row in California. Although the exact number of his victims remains unknown, authorities believe he may have killed up to 130 people, according to the Associated Press.

Since his death, Alcala's crimes have continued to attract public attention. His story has been featured in the 2022 Sky Original docuser 'Dating Death', the 2024 episode of 'People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer', and now Kendrick's upcoming thriller 'Woman of the Hour'.

'Woman of the Hour' trailer

