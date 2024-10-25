The reboot of ‘American Psycho’ may be a horrible idea, but all eyes are on who's playing Patrick Bateman

Based on the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, was directed by Mary Harron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The satirical horror comedy movie of 2000, 'American Psycho,' has endured the test of time and has aged quite well, as it is labeled as a classic hit in contemporary times. Based on Bret Easton Ellis's book, Luca Guadagnino is reportedly in final talks to make a new adaptation of 'American Psycho,' which has piqued the interest of fans.

Christian Bale's portrayal of the protagonist, Patrick Bateman, is one of the film's most captivating aspects. Bale embraced the spirit of the character effortlessly, living a double life as a banker and a serial murderer. So, with the news that the adaptation is in the pipeline, speculation over which actor would be most suited to play Patrick has begun. While nothing has been verified yet, it appears that there are a number of well-known actors who would be an excellent match for the role.

Who should play Patrick Bateman?

Glen Powell could be a great fit for the character of Patrick Bateman (@Netflix)

Bateman as a character is portrayed as a strange guy who embodies eccentricity and demands someone who can pull off both his charisma and his evil side. The first candidate for the role could be Glen Powell, who possesses chameleon-like abilities and can portray any character. Furthermore, he is a hot property these days who not only can kill with his looks but also with his acting chops. So having him play the iconic character will be a great thing.

However, it is not only Powell who will be an excellent match for the role. The 'Monster' actor Cooper Koch might also do wonders for the character. Koch has excellent acting abilities, as seen by his breakout performance in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.' The young actor even indicated his desire to work in the film, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, what if the director decides to cast a female lead instead of a male one? In that scenario, I'd love to see Elizabeth Olsen play Patrick, as she has already proved herself as a skilled actress with a diverse range of roles. Her acting abilities can provide a distinct and scary depiction of Patrick.

Fans support their favorite star for the character of Patrick Bateman

As soon as the news about the creation of an adaptation of 'American Psycho' reached the public domain, fans quickly promoted their favorites for the part of Patrick Bateman. A Jacob Elordi fan said, "I feel like Jacob Elordi can play the role well. Still, I don’t know how Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho will be on par or top the original." Another added, "Hear me out here. jacob elordi would be PERFECT for the role, considering the meaning behind the story, his acting skill, and his appearance. dude would be the perfect next patrick bateman." A fan remarked, "If we can’t put Christian Bale back, who would you wanna see? Cuz personally I get Jacob Elordi is a little basic and gen Z-ish but it’s a close enough facial structure for the story."

I feel like Jacob Elordi can play the role well. Still, I don’t know how Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho will be on par or top the original https://t.co/Zbjdgv8CoT — Unmasked Ghostface🔪🔪🔪 (@SmokeKiller19) October 25, 2024

hear me out here. jacob elordi would be PERFECT for the role, considering the meaning behind the story, his acting skill, and his appearance. dude would be the perfect next patrick bateman https://t.co/lZAtFWZ0Zr pic.twitter.com/yPUSegzcbF — 🪶𖤐 butch girlboy lesbian ⩜⃝⚧︎⚸ (@genderfuckdoom) October 25, 2024

If we can’t put Christian Bale back, who would you wanna see? Cuz personally I get Jacob Elordi is a little basic and gen Z-ish but it’s a close enough facial structure for the story — AAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!! (@casualenjoyer69) October 24, 2024

Isabelle Huppert's fans also chimed in and shared their support for her, saying, "Huppert's going to be the new AMERICAN PSYCHO, isn't she? Patrice Bateman." Another said, "Honestly, cast her in the American Psycho remake."

Huppert's going to be the new AMERICAN PSYCHO, isn't she?



Patrice Bateman. https://t.co/4EhbofhkSp pic.twitter.com/KuiQv50CRV — Judd Taylor (@JuddTaylor) October 25, 2024

Honestly, cast her in the American Psycho remake. pic.twitter.com/FeiS9t8XCT — Cate Grantchett (@bleeedingmadras) October 25, 2024

Finn Wittrock's name was also supported, "It NEEDS to be finn wittrock. also, patrick bateman being a white man literally plays a significant role in his character can y’all pls be fr for a second." Another added,"Finn Wittrock is the correct casting for the American Psycho remake. He would absolutely destroy this role in the best way possible."