Netflix drops major 'Outer Banks' update and fans are riding an emotional rollercoaster

Fans of 'Outer Banks' must rejoice as Netflix drops a major announcement ahead of Season 4 Part 2's release

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ahead of the release of Part 2 of 'Outer Banks' Season 4, Netflix has made a major announcement regarding the show's future. In a social media post made on Monday, November 4, the streaming giant confirmed that the action-adventure teen drama will be returning with a fifth season and final season.

'Outer Banks' premiered with Season 1 on April 15, 2020, introducing us to the conflicted world of 'Kooks' and 'Pogues' where the town suffers from the social divide between wealthy seasonal residents and the working class. It features Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow in lead roles.

'Outer Banks' creators address fans in heartwarming note

JD, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' (@netflix)

In a letter shared by Netflix on X, series creators Shannon Burke, Josh Pate, and Jonas Pate reflected, "Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship.”

“At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five-season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away,” the letter continues.

Talking about the latest season, they said, "The fourth season was our longest and the hardest - but most rewarding - to produce. The season ends with a feature length episode which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way."

"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting season four behind us, and are turning to season five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet," concludes the letter.

The ride ain't over yet 💥 Outer Banks will return for a 5th and final season! pic.twitter.com/503cGsoHsU — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2024

Fans have 'bittersweet' feelings about 'Outer Banks' Season 5

JD and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' (@netflix)

Fans are excited about the show's renewal, but there's a bittersweet sentiment as they acknowledge that it’s also coming to an end. One fan expressed this feeling on X, writing, "Bittersweet news, but ready for the grand finale! Let’s make this last season unforgettable." Another fan added, "Exciting news. Can’t wait to see how Outer Banks wraps up."

Bittersweet news, but ready for the grand finale! Let’s make this last season unforgettable — Predz9000🔺 (@predz0rx) November 4, 2024

Exciting news Can’t wait to see how Outer Banks wraps up 💥 — Farhan804 (@Capriconstar804) November 4, 2024

One fan wrote, "Aaaaw, I can't believe it! It feels like we have gone through so much with Outer Banks. Thrilled there will be another season!!" Another said, "Sad to hear it's ending but I'm sure it will be a fantastic ending to the story."

Aaaaw, I can't believe it! It feels like we have gone through so much with Outer Banks🫡

Thrilled there will be another season!! pic.twitter.com/TphPfIjpbL — MsInterpreted (@kinkyd247) November 4, 2024

Sad to hear it's ending but I'm sure it will be a fantastic ending to the story — NorthernLaw (@NorthernLawYT) November 5, 2024

What to expect from 'Outer Banks' Season 5?

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks' (@netflix)

We’re finally on the brink of uncovering the truth behind John B’s disappearance. Additionally, we are inching closer to finding out if the Pogues uncover that legendary treasure they’ve chased so hard to protect their home.

And let’s not forget the drama around the tangled relationships within the gang, plus their rivalry with the Kooks. For 'Outer Banks' to get the epic ending it deserves, all these storylines need a solid, satisfying close in Season 5.

When will 'Outer Banks' Season 5 be released?

Madelyn Cline, JD, Chase Stokes, and Rudy Pankow in 'Outer Banks' (@netflix)

While Season 5 is confirmed, the creators haven't yet announced a tentative release date. However, we can expect it to arrive somewhere by the end of 2025. Just like Season 4, the release of Season 5 is also likely to be divided into two parts. For now, all eyes are on Part 2 of Season 4 which is slated to arrive on Netflix on Thursday, November 7.

