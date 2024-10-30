Who was Martha Stewart's mother? Big Martha's lasting legacy to be honored in Netflix's 'Martha'

The documentary film 'Martha' explores the extraordinary life of Martha Stewart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When you hear the name Martha Stewart, the first thing that springs to mind is how cool and versatile she is. That's why Netflix is gearing up to release a documentary called Martha on Wednesday, October 30, to celebrate the life of a talented woman. The documentary will essentially follow Stewart's incredible journey and how she became the star she is today.

This film will document Stewart's personal accomplishments and demonstrate her impact on the community and the world around her. In addition, the documentary will showcase Stewart's deep bond with her mother, Martha Kostyra, providing an intimate look into the famed actress's life.

Who was Martha Kostyra?

Martha Kostyra was fondly called Big Martha (YouTube/@marthastewart)

Martha Kostyra, better known as Big Martha, was born September 16, 1914, in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, she married Stewart's father, Edward Kostyra, and they had six children in a middle-class Catholic family in New Jersey. Allegedly, both Kostyra and Edward were teachers, while Edward eventually pursued a career in pharmaceuticals.

They allegedly fostered in their children a strong work ethic and emphasized the value of self-sufficiency. Following Edward's death in 1979, Kostyra relocated to Weston, Connecticut, to be closer to her daughter, Laura Plimpton, while still keeping strong ties with all of her children. Kostyra, a retired school teacher also appeared regularly on her daughter's show 'Martha Stewart Living' television show with her famous daughter, Martha.

How did Martha Kostyra die?

Martha Kostyra made several appearances in her daughter Martha Stewart's show (YouTube/@marthastewart)

Kostyra died at the age of 93 on November 16, 2007, leaving a legacy that is still honored. According to sources, Kostyra had a huge effect on Stewart's culinary talents, since many recipes and techniques came from her mother, who spent a lot of time cooking, baking, and sewing.

Kostyra was featured regularly on Stewart's television show and was mentioned in Stewart's books, including 'Martha Stewart's Quick Cook' and 'Martha Stewart's Pies & Tarts,' according to the Los Angeles Times. Not only that but after Stewart was charged with insider trading in 2003 and was convicted in 2004 with a five-month jail sentence, Kostyra was a constant supporter of her daughter and even attended the trial.

