Mia Thornton’s ‘RHOP’ journey spirals as abortion allegations ramp up the tension

Gordon Thornton airs Mia Thornton's dirty laundry as 'RHOP' Season 9 keeps getting messier for her

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Gordon Thornton could be heard claiming in a preview for the Sunday, November 17 episode that his ex-wife Mia Thornton had an abortion while they were married, allegedly because it was related to her boyfriend, Inc. Guys, this is a touch too much.

Arguing about paternity and abortions, please send Mia to VH. Questions about paternity? Abortions? What comes next? This season's Mia storyline is getting wild.

Mia Thornton's overlap in relationship with Gordon Thornton and Inc is hard to keep tab

Mia asserted that since she already "knows" who the father of her youngest son is, her boyfriend, Inc, values the paternity test more than she does. In the midst of the conception of her and Gordon's kid, Mia alluded to the overlap in her relationships with her ex-boyfriend Inc and her now-estranged husband Gordon during the 'RHOP' reunion last season.

According to Mia, who is currently divorcing Gordon, Inc believes he could be the father. In an interview with Decider, Mia asserted that because she "knows who [her] baby's father is," the paternity test—which she has mentioned on the show—is "not as important" to her as it is to Inc.

Despite not being on 'RHOP' when her children were born, Mia casually told the cast in Season 9 that her son may be the offspring of her long-lost lover, Inc, after appearing on the show for three seasons with her husband Gordon and their two children. In one episode, Mia implied that Gordon was aware that he might not be the father, while in another, she said that she was aware of her son's father.

Mia lied because she wanted to create a compelling storyline and make her estranged spouse, Gordon, look bad. Housewives fans are accustomed to seeing their favorite women embellish the facts, but Mia has no problem going beyond what is reasonable.

RHOP's Mia Thornton says her lover Incognito thinks he is the father of her baby with husband Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton/@datboyinc)

'RHOP' viewers ain't buying Mia Thornton's co-parenting act

Mia Thornton' said that despite everything, the family dynamic is currently "going well." She claims that although Gordon still resides in her apartment complex, he is no longer able to visit her floor, which has established appropriate boundaries.

Mia continues to taunt her fans and co-stars with cryptic tweets and provocative Instagram pictures. Mia shared a video of herself dancing provocatively on Inc while he stroked her body, shortly after fans noticed that she and Inc had unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors that the couple was no longer together.

RHOP's Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton share two children (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

RHOP's Mia Thornton seems to be boasting her 'liar' tag

RHOP's Mia Thornton mocked Ashley Darby's assertion that Mia has the most to account for at the impending reunion and reacted angrily to Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant's insinuation that she wasn't defending her children. She was then questioned on Karen and Gizelle's claim that she wasn't shielding her children from the new relationship. “That was really hard because that is something that I do hold dear to my heart,” she said.

Being branded a liar didn't deter Mia. In a recent interview, her co-star Gizelle went viral for expressing her opinion that "Mia be lying" and that "Mia does not understand what the word truth is. Mia just lies about everything. She lies to the point where I'm just getting bored with it. I'm getting bored listening to anything coming out of her mouth," Gizelle said.

When Gizelle's interview started trending on Instagram, Mia, who never takes criticism well, replied with a mysterious remark. "I'm not cleaning up a single rumor about me. I don't care what you heard. Go hear it again," she wrote.

Despite the numerous lies and scandals, Mia has received devoted support from Real Housewives followers. She has faced criticism for her falsehoods and moral defects, despite Mia being one of Potomac's most talked-about stars. Fans like dramatizing housewives, and despite her imperfections, Mia is dedicated to providing the show by any means necessary.

'RHOP's Mia Thornton proudly flaunting her liar tag (Bravo)

