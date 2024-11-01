'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George demolishes Nick Dorka in reunion showdown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George has dramatically shifted the audience's perception after criticizing Nick Dorka for his actions toward Hannah Jiles throughout their tumultuous relationship. While both Nick and Hannah made mistakes, Hannah often bore the brunt of the backlash. Marissa's move particularly raises eyebrows, as she struggled to stand up for herself or even maintain basic boundaries during her engagement with Ramses Prashad.

In the highly anticipated reunion episode of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, contestants eagerly awaited their chance to confront their former partners. Marissa seized the moment to call out Nick for negatively speaking about Hannah, urging him to take responsibility for his actions and rallying other cast members to support her. This bold stance is unexpected, considering Marissa typically reacted to her challenges with Ramses through tears and silence. Following the intense reunion, Marissa took to Instagram to clarify her position, explaining that she chose not to criticize Ramses as many anticipated because she "came without resentment" and prefers to "handle things my way." She reiterated that while she could not ignore Hannah's treatment by Nick, her focus on stage was solely on a specific comment he made.

'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka accused of calling Hannah Jiles 'ugly'?

During the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion, Hannah revealed that Nick referred to her as a "grenade" and "ugly" while discussing her appearance behind her back. Despite the serious allegations, Nick denied ever making those comments, prompting Marissa to intervene with a blunt reminder: "If you're gonna talk, be honest at least." Other cast members, including Stephen Richardson, Monica Davis, and Ramses, corroborated Hannah's claims, confirming that Nick did indeed call her a "grenade."

However, Nick remained adamant in his denial, which led Marissa to confront him, emphasizing that both he and Hannah were at fault in their relationship and that Nick was no "golden retriever puppy dog." In his defense, Nick stated that while he felt "underwhelmed" by Hannah's appearance, he never labeled her a "grenade." Yet, Marissa wasn't finished, she revealed that Nick had even rated her a 5 out of 10, adding fuel to the fire of their heated exchange.

'Love Is Blind's' Ramses Prashad reveals why he called off the wedding

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses finally opened up during the Season 7 reunion about why he ended his engagement with Marissa. Confronted by Marissa and her mother, Vanessa, Ramses, explained that marrying Marissa would have led him to a place of feeling "exhausted and overwhelmed" every day. He emphasized, “I don’t want to change who she is, she deserves a person and a love that will embrace who she is fully and I just felt that person couldn’t be me.”

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad turns down Marissa George not once, but twice

Despite their rocky relationship, Marissa admitted that she tried to rekindle her engagement with Ramses after their breakup. After their split, the two met a few times and even spent nearly nine hours on a phone call, which gave Marissa hope for a possible reconciliation. In either March or February, she asked Ramses if he wanted to give their relationship another shot. However, Ramses declined, leading to the end of their communication.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion aired on Netflix, on October 30, 9 pm ET.