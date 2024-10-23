What is Ramses Prashad doing now? ‘Love Is Blind’ star’s career is thriving despite backlash from Netflix show

Fans of ‘Love Is Blind’ labelled Ramses Prashad "toxic" for leaving Marissa George on their wedding day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ramses Prashad received much criticism following his season finale of the popular Netflix show 'Love Is Blind', wherein he shocked fans by leaving Marissa George on their wedding day. The fans labeled Ramses "toxic" because he had gotten Marissa's hopes high and then ended the marriage at the very last minute. He committed to ending the relationship with her right before getting married, and this left Marissa very sad and upset, while many questioned if he was mature enough emotionally for commitment.

Contrarily, Ramses looked at this as a godsend and successfully used his experience on the show to further platforms. He has become infamous post-finale and one of the highly searched people, securing him several brand ambassador roles. Ramses now represents a number of products, using his surge in popularity. Though he received negative responses from the audience, he has been able to use his time on the show to advance himself well. Among many, Ramses's most recent endorsement is for a leading tooth-whitening brand. His rise as a brand ambassador underlines one thing: the ability of the man to turn any controversy into an opportunity.

Why did Ramses Prashad break up with Marissa?

In the season finale, Ramses Prashad broke up with Marissa George because he had lots of fears and uncertainties in regard to their relationship. He was afraid that he could end up hurting Marissa, having gone through a very tough marriage in the past. He showed great trepidation at committing once more, which led to his conversation with the family and deepened his apprehensions about really knowing if he was ready for marriage.

While Marissa believed that their love was strong enough to survive through difficulties, Ramses explained that love alone could not work; he emphasized that living together would place pressure on their relationship. He spoke about his concerns regarding how they lived and the different energies that would make him question whether they could coexist or not. The words wouldn't come out of Ramses's mouth to explain to Marissa, who reassured him of her commitment; this made Ramses frustrated and sad. Upon pulling away, Marissa became tearful, as if she was losing some person particularly close to her heart. Finally, Ramses called off the wedding, which provided that sobbing moment for both of them, especially for Marissa, who felt she didn't see the split coming.

Ramses Prashad and Marissa still remain friends after breaking up

Unlike the tears and drama-filled breakup fans saw between the two on this past season of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Marissa George and Ramses Prashad have remained friends. They even share photos on social media showcasing the friendships and great moments they still have. Similarly, Ramses has hinted that he is grateful for the great friendship they have for which he is thankful. It's their pictures that made fans think that the couple might have said 'I do' at the altar before the finale, nonetheless, Marissa seems to have moved on from their past.

