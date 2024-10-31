Marissa George’s mom vs Ramses Prashad: The fiery confrontation every ‘Love Is Blind’ fan saw coming

Marissa George's mother had already warned Ramses of 'cutting off his b****' if he ever hurt her daughter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion sure did bring the fire in regards to Marissa George's mom going head-to-head with Ramses Prashad. Fans are ready for the season's reunion when it will finally air on Oct. 30, and boy, will it be an emotionally filling night this one will take the cake for intensity!

Marissa's mom was ready for battle, defending her daughter from everything she'd watched the ups and downs of Ramses and Marissa's relationship throughout the season. Ramses had been under fire this season, for things he'd done on the show and said especially it seemed, when it came to super sensitive topics like birth control and military service. That really got a lot of people talking, both at home and among other cast members.

As things were just about to get heated at the reunion, Marissa's mom held nothing back. She then confronted Ramses over his treatment of Marissa, making crystal clear she did not appreciate it one bit. "You hurt my daughter," she said, especially protectively being the mom. The audience really felt the weight of her words, as many in the audience had been vocal throughout the season regarding actions Ramses had committed. Marissa's mom called for accountability, and much of that's about partners respecting each other and being sensitive to the power behind their words.

Things only got worse as Ramses tried to defend himself. Marissa's mom asked if he was really sincere and if he knew how much pain he had caused. It was obvious that she wanted Ramses to acknowledge the emotional turmoil Marissa went through during their relationship. It worked for viewers who had followed the drama the entire season, as many wished that mom would stand up for her daughter.

Viewers liked this moment because it was a much-needed push for Ramses to contemplate the consequences of his actions. This incident kept the audience thinking about how Ramses would take this criticism and what that would mean for his future with Marissa.

Ramses Prashad appreciates Marissa George's mother's 'protective side'

After Ramses met Marissa's head-strong mother who warned him of 'cutting off his b***s' if he ever hurt her daughter, many thought she was rude to the Netflix star. However, Ramses took a stand for her mother through a social media comment.

In response to the hot argument, Ramses said, "Marissa's mother was very protective of her daughter because of what Marissa has suffered in the past." He continued this with a straight face, "I didn't take anything she said to the heart, and I actually knew what the conversation was gonna look like." By acknowledging the protective instincts of Marissa's mom, that he was aware of the emotional involvement here and that he respects a mother's fierce love. Ramses explained that he never wanted to hurt her, and then said, "I know my words are very strong, and I am not sorry for what I said, although perhaps it did hurt Marissa in some way." That was to mean he was taking responsibility for his actions, yet showing respect for mom's feelings at the same time.

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George parted ways in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale (@netflix)

Why did Ramses Prashad break up with Marissa George on 'Love Is Blind'?

The breakup between Ramses Prashad and Marissa George in the season 7 finale of 'Love Is Blind' was after a series of struggles in their relationship. Ramses stated that he could no longer "brush things under the rug," which is mostly indicative of his tiredness of letting go of some of the problems they encountered together. In using the phrase, he made it really mean that some of these problems were not atoned for and left unswept.

One of the major determining factors in Ramses' decision to break up with her was, in fact, the time he had spent with Marissa. The longer he lived with her, the more he began to feel her energy and personality were "too much" for him to handle. What this suggests is that there was some sort of disconnect between them; for as crazy, emotional, and passionate Marissa may have been, Ramses began to feel overwhelmed by it.

Ramses felt that the personal problems they had lived together brought up deeper incompatibilities that he couldn't ignore. He aspired to a relationship in which the couple could be comfortable and satisfied, knowing each other's needs. In this respect, he began to feel doubts that it would ever be possible with Marissa. Hence, Ramses took a difficult step and put his own well-being first by acknowledging that his relationship was not working the way he wanted it to.

Marissa George left devastated after Ramses Prashad ditched her (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion airs on Netflix, on October 30, 9 pm ET.