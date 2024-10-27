Never one to learn from a mistake 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George's rebound is an even bigger red flag

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George has a dramatic dating history

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Marissa George seems to be slowly healing from Ramses Prashad's betrayal. Yet, it appears she might be taking a step in the wrong direction. Before her engagement to Ramses, Marissa had ignited a spark with Bohdan Olinares, a connection many believed could have blossomed into something special.

The chemistry between Marissa and Bohdan was undeniable, but at the time, she chose not to pursue it. However, they've been spending more time together, reigniting the flames of their past romance. The two were spotted together at a finale watch party in DC, and their photo quickly went viral, fueling speculation about a rekindled relationship. Despite the allure of their connection, there's a dark cloud hanging over Bohdan.

Multiple allegations have surfaced from his ex and other women, accusing him of sexual assault. With this troubling history now coming to light, Marissa must tread carefully. Continuing a romance with Bohdan could be a mistake, especially in light of the serious accusations against him. As she navigates her feelings, Marissa must consider her well-being and the potential risks involved.

Marissa George and Bohdan Olinares recently reconnected (@netflix)

Why did Marissa George and Ramses Prashad split?

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad has been cryptic about his reasons for parting ways with Marissa George, but he’s dropped a few intriguing hints along the way. Several underlying issues weighed heavily on Ramses, including his inability to fully support Marissa through her health challenges and a noticeable absence of physical intimacy in their relationship.

It also appeared that Ramses struggled with Marissa's strong political and military opinions, which may have contributed to the growing rift between them. Ultimately, the final straw came when he learned about his ex-wife's marriage, hinting that he still hadn't moved on from his past.

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad parted ways (@netflix)

Where is 'Love Is Blind' star Bohdan Olinares now?

'Love Is Blind' star Bohdan Olinares is reveling in his newfound fame in Washington, DC, even as controversy swirls around him. He's taken to social media to offer fans a glimpse behind the curtain of the Netflix series, sharing candid moments and insights from his journey. In addition to basking in the spotlight, Bohdan is also using his platform to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine, showcasing his commitment to meaningful causes.

He balances his role as a Major Account Manager at F5 while dedicating his free time to exploring new experiences, indulging in diverse cuisines, and cherishing moments with friends and family. With each new adventure, Bohdan embraces life fully, navigating fame while staying true to his passions.

'Love Is Blind' star Bohdan Olinares is in DC (@netflix)

Love Is Blind' Season 7 is now available to stream on Netflix. Catch more drama in the thrilling reunion on October 30 at 9 pm ET on the streaming giant.