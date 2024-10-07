‘Love Is Blind’ star Stephen Richardson’s finally reveals the one thing about him Netflix refused to air

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While Season 7 star of 'Love Is Blind', Stephen Richardson, has been more forthcoming with his ethnicity of late, small bits finally have made their complete way to air, as some of it didn't even appear on the show. Originally thinking he was Italian for the most part, DNA tests had other things in store for him.

During the show, Stephen mentioned that he learned his father is half-Black after taking a DNA test with Ancestry.com. This revelation was surprising to him, as it contradicted his understanding of his own identity. He was raised in a white family and had consistently identified as white, proudly claiming his Italian heritage. However, the DNA test indicated that he has African ancestry, specifically 13% Sub-Saharan African.

Stephen was also interested in learning more about his newly found heritage. He mentioned that even though he always knew that he was a mix of many ethnicities, the results of the DNA testing gave him a bit more concrete connection with the cultures of Nigeria, Ghana, and the Congo, which sparked his interest in these cultures, signing him up for classes focusing on African studies.

Stephen Richardson admits he was a 'cheater' in the past

During Season 7 of the Netflix show 'Love Is Blind', Stephen Richardson breaks into tears talking about his cheating in the past with his partner Monica Davis while being in the pods. As Stephen is in conversation with Monica, he says, "I'm technically a cheater". He says it wasn't physical, but emotional. He said that he started off talking flirtatiously to the other woman through DMs on social media. However much he does admit that "technically, I did not cheat" in the sense that he was physically unfaithful, he understands that the emotional aspect of cheating can be just as painful.

He is sorry for what he has done and recognizes the pain that he caused his ex-partner. He recognises this as the turning point of their relationship because it allows them both to open up and be honest with one another. Monica responds empathetically to Stephen's confession by recognizing that a mistake happened. She complicates the relations between people by adding, "We're all human. It's not so black and white." Herein, her reaction is mature and accepts imperfections in a partner.

Are Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis still together?

Yes, Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis are still in a relationship after their participation in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. During their time in the pods, Stephen and Monica established a major connection through meaningful emotional discussions. Once they exited the pods and went on a vacation to Mexico, things became a bit challenging. Although their emotional bond remained strong, Monica occasionally felt that Stephen spoke excessively, leading to some tension between them. Despite facing various challenges, Monica and Stephen successfully navigated their issues together and dedicated themselves to one another.

