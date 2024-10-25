'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Marissa George opens up about Ramses Prashad and their birth control discussion

'Love Is Blind' Season 7's Marissa George defends Ramses Prashad once again

WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS: 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George and Ramses Prashad experienced one of the most tumultuous relationships in the show’s history. Ramses' red flags were evident, yet Marissa chose to overlook them, ultimately leading to their moment at the altar. While Ramses displayed a lack of concern on many critical issues, his views on birth control particularly raised eyebrows. He was reportedly unwilling to wear protection or face the repercussions of that choice, which placed Marissa in the position of managing her birth control despite her struggles with an autoimmune disease.

Recently, Marissa seems to be defending Ramses once more as she clarifies their birth control conversation. In an Instagram story, she shed light on their discussions, asserting that Ramses approached the subject with empathy. They mutually agreed to use natural birth control by tracking her cycle, and Ramses even downloaded the Flo app to help monitor her fertility window. Marissa admitted that she failed to establish clear boundaries regarding birth control, suggesting that had she done so, Ramses would have respected her wishes.

This new statement raises eyebrows, especially since Marissa previously indicated in an interview that Ramses did not want to use a condom. “Looking back, I’m like, Okay, if I ended up pregnant, would it be ‘my fault’? Would he have said, ‘Well, I told you that I don’t want to have kids’? I don’t know," she reflected during her interview with Vulture.

Are 'Love Is Blind' stars Marissa George and Ramses Prashad still together?

It’s no shock that 'Love Is Blind' stars Marissa George and Ramses Prashad have parted ways. However, the reasons behind their breakup remain somewhat mysterious. Marissa observed a noticeable shift in Ramses' demeanor just two days before their split, following his visit with a close family friend. This friend shared that Ramses's ex-wife was set to remarry that same month, possibly reigniting emotional turmoil regarding his divorce.

Marissa also mentioned that her health challenges might have contributed to their separation. She has been dealing with an autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and ADHD, which led her to often shy away from intimacy, something Ramses craved. This mismatch in their emotional and physical connection could have left Ramses feeling disheartened, ultimately causing him to abandon Marissa at the altar.

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad never took Marissa George's health seriously

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses displayed a concerning level of apathy toward several serious issues, particularly regarding Marissa's health. He seemingly pressured her for physical intimacy despite her ongoing struggles. Additionally, he made the decision to put her on birth control while she was grappling with multiple serious conditions. In her interview with Glamour, Marissa revealed that Ramses expressed anxiety about their physical connection after a single night of not cuddling.

Marissa explained that there are moments when she prefers not to be touched, largely due to her autoimmune disease. Her ADHD and rheumatoid arthritis further complicate her comfort levels; she noted that while she doesn't mind physical contact, she prefers, "don't rub me in that moment."

What is Marissa George up to?

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa is focused on moving forward in her life and learning from the mistakes she made on the show. While she frequently shares glimpses from her time on the series and gives interviews about her situation with Ramses, she also emphasizes her personal growth and well-being. Notably, she recently graduated from the University of Maryland's Francis King Carey School of Law, marking a significant milestone in her journey.