‘Love Is Blind’ star Ramses Prashad labeled a ‘red flag’ after controversial remarks

Ramses Prashad's intro on the Netflix show have seemingly made fans question his real identity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The star of Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind', Ramses Prashad, has been dubbed a "red flag" after comments he made on the show. In the beginning, Ramses spoke against toxic masculinity and traditional gender roles, something listeners found refreshing and uplifting. Then came his feelings on household chores and childcare. Ramses said, "I'm definitely not expecting a woman to do 100% of it." He actually means that while he does not want his partner to handle all the chores, he himself will not do an equal share either. He described his role as one where he would "definitely HELP you with housework." The way this is framed subtly leads one to view his doing household tasks as doing a favor rather than fulfilling a mutual responsibility. Such framing of roles leads to an unequal relationship in which one feels that they are doing more than their partner.

Ramses expressed that he has no issue caring for children when he is present. This statement aligns with his previous comment regarding housework, implying that looking after the children is more of a favor he offers rather than a shared responsibility. Those children are his too, and therefore, he should view parenting them as a joint responsibility. While Ramses claimed he does not believe in traditional roles, his statements suggest that he still values some of these roles. This inconsistency raises questions about how genuine his beliefs in equal household responsibilities truly are, and whether he only supports them when it benefits him.​

Viewers have noticed inconsistencies in Ramses's statements, and many users on Reddit have labeled him as a "red flag." In context, Ramses's remarks regarding household tasks and raising children suggest that he may not take the commitment to share responsibilities seriously, which could create problems in his relationship

Ramses Prashad was in a failed marriage before

So far, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ramses Prashad has been quite candid regarding his past failed marriage. Ramses shared that over time, he and his ex-wife grew apart. Everything began well, but over time, they started to drift apart, which emotionally distanced them. According to Ramses, they were not on the same wavelength. This created an important barrier to maintaining a healthy relationship.

Ramses explained that they actually parted ways because each one of them grew differently and changed in their own different way. With time, they realized that they wanted different things and that it wouldn't be good for either one of them to stay with one another. "We just grew in different directions and were what was best for both of us," he said.

Is Ramses Prashad still together with Marissa George?

With the latest updates from Netflix, it would seem that Ramses Prashad and Marissa George of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 are indeed still together. The two really hit it off on the show, with the same thought of how life should turn out and with similar values. The two had a smooth, conflict-free relationship; they balanced each other. They continue to follow each other on social media, although they have kept the details of their relationship private since the show ended.

