‘Love Is Blind’ fans suspicious after Ramses Prashad defends Marissa George's mother’s ‘behavior’

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George started having feeling for eachother before they even met in person

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As shown in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Ramses Prashad faces Marissa George's protective mother for the first time. In their first meeting, Marissa's mom warned Ramses not to hurt her. She threatened saying, "If you play with my daughter, I will cut off your balls." This intense introduction has created talk with many fans who describe Marissa's mom as "insufferable and so rude."

As a reaction to this, Ramses explained that Marissa's mother had acted in the manner she did because of her deep love and care for her daughter. He wrote, 'Marissa's mother was very protective of her daughter because of what Marissa has suffered in the past." He continued this with a straight face, "I didn't take anything she said to the heart, and I actually knew what the conversation was gonna look like." He further continued that reality TV shows often depict moments of their life in a certain aspect, adding that there were "plenty of light-hearted moments" between him and Marissa and that he has "so much respect for her family."

Fans soon dug up some sparks between him and Marissa when they noticed a possible truth about the current status of his and Marissa's relationship when Ramses defends Marissa's mom. Although he posts pictures with his family, this may be nothing more than an act of a sweet guy trying to play the part and show warrior spirit while having differences with his in-laws. However, Ramses and Marissa have been posting pictures together, so fans get a glimpse of their life. This couple is about to be tested. On the other hand, Ramses shows interest in Marissa's culture and family bonds.

Ramses Prashad said he found Marissa George 'extraordinarily beautiful'

In 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, Ramses Prashad expressed his love for Marissa George during one of the most emotional moments of the show, when he said, "I have never seen you, but I find you to be just so impressively beautiful". This was when the couple hadn't even met in person, thus capturing the essence of this unique social experiment by the show.

Ramses explained that his words reflect how the bond formed in the pods transcends physical appearance. He is drawn to Marissa's character, principles, and life experiences, which allow him to see the beauty within her—a feeling that is both powerful and authentic. This genuine connection serves as a strong foundation for their relationship, demonstrating the deeper attraction that many participants on the show hope to find.

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George face love challenges (@netflix)

Marissa George wanted an empathetic partner on 'Love Is Blind'

Marissa George from Season 7 'Love Is Blind' said she happens to be searching for an appropriate mate: someone who is compassionate and intelligent. The law graduate and former member of the Navy has a great sense of purpose, which was built into her from these experiences that she holds very close to her heart.

For Marissa, empathy is at the heart of a relationship. She wants her partner to truly understand and acknowledge everything she has experienced. Her military background has profoundly changed her perspective, highlighting the importance of emotional support and compassion from a partner. She expressed frustration with repetitive patterns and is eager to find someone genuinely interested in getting to know her on a deeper level.