'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George finally reveals why Ramses Prashad ghosted her just days before their wedding

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George noted a shift in Ramses Prashad's demeanor after a visit with a family friend just two days before their breakup

WASHINGTON, ILLINOIS: 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George has recently spilled the tea on the shocking reason Ramses Prashad ghosted her just days before their wedding. The excuse is even more cringe-worthy than their dramatic breakup scene featured on the Netflix show.

Marissa revealed that she’s still unsure what triggered Ramses’s sudden change of heart. However, she noted that his demeanor shifted after a visit with a close family friend just two days before their breakup in a recent interview with Glamour. His friend, still connected to Ramses’s ex-wife, revealed that she was set to tie the knot that same month, seemingly reminding Ramses of how deeply his divorce had affected his former partner. On top of that, Marissa pointed to her struggles with autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and ADHD as a second reason for their split. She often found herself wanting to avoid physical intimacy, while Ramses was eager for a more passionate connection. Despite knowing about her chronic illness from their time in the pods, Ramses attempted to push for intimacy. He ultimately chose to walk away when Marissa rejected his advances.

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George found it difficult to let go after her split from Ramses Prashad (@netflix)

Ramses Prashad rejected Marissa George's reconciliation offer

Marissa George found it difficult to let go after her split from Ramses Prashad, leading her to keep the lines of communication open. The 'Love Is Blind' star explored every possibility to rekindle their romance, but Ramses's responses were flat.

In her quest for a compromise that wouldn’t lead to complete heartbreak, Marissa suggested they keep their own spaces—she in Baltimore and him in DC—while still staying together. She urged him not to rush into marriage or even stay engaged, proposing a return to casual dating instead. However, it seemed Ramses wasn't interested in any of it, turning down every option she laid out.

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad rejected Marissa George's reconciliation offer (@netflix)

Where is 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George now?

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George has recently celebrated her graduation from the University of Maryland's Francis King Carey School of Law. As she navigates the aftermath of her tumultuous breakup, she's also focused on forging a new path. She has been sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from her time on the Netflix show on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her journey of healing and growth.

The reality star has also shared her reflections on watching the season unfold. During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, she expressed her surprise at having to explain to Ramses why intimacy wasn’t on the table for her while she was feeling unwell and dealing with PMS.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Marissa George pursued a career in law (Instagram/@marissa.george)

Why did Marissa George ditch Bohdan Olinares?

Ramses Prashad wasn’t the only potential love interest for Marissa George during her journey. While in the pods, she also forged a connection with Bohdan Olinares, who appeared to be a perfect match for her in many ways. Their chemistry was undeniable, and he brought a warmth and understanding that resonated with her. However, in a surprising turn of events, Marissa ultimately chose Ramses over Bohdan, believing she needed someone with a different vibe.

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa notably ditched Bohdan because she wanted someone less full of energy than her. However, Marissa now seemingly feels a twinge of regret, contemplating whether a relationship with Bohdan could have flourished, potentially leading to a happier outcome.

'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George and Bohdan Olinares also forged a connection in the pods (@netflix)

