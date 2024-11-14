'The Golden Bachelorette' finale: The focus was on Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple, but another romance was brewing

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jack Lencioni and 'The Golden Wedding' officiator Susan Noles gave fans a cute cameo

When two Golden Bachelor Nation alumni were seen side by side during the November 13 Season 1 finale, fans of 'The Golden Bachelorette' were left to speculate that they were dating. Famed from 'The Golden Bachelor' with Gerry Turner, Susan Noles was spotted seated with Jack Lencioni, who initially competed for Joan Vassos's heart.

The two were seen laughing together and responding to the twists and turns that the grand finale presented on camera for a number of seconds. Many fans had previously predicted that the two single stars would get along before the finale.

Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni attend live 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale taping together (ABC)

Bachelor Nation dying to see Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni end up together

Despite his brief tenure on 'The Golden Bachelorette', Jack left a lasting impression on Bachelor Nation. Did you actually catch those cannonballs?

As a clue that he would choose his own direction on the program, the retired restaurateur sang Frank Sinatra's "My Way" when he arrived at Bachelor Mansion. He didn't develop a romantic relationship with Joan, but he was a household favorite due to his entertaining nature and culinary prowess.

Jack left a lasting mark on the franchise, complete with a wave of applause from his fellow stars and, outside, a rendition of "My Way." Fans don't think Jack's adventure should finish here, even if he is undoubtedly proud of it.

Actually, a number of people showed their support for Jack and Susan on social media.

Bachelor Nation shipping Susan Noles with Jack Lencioni (ABC/ChrisWillard/Instagram/@lencionijack)

Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni are similar beyond their meatballs

Yes, it appears that Jack and Susan are quite alike. They both enjoy Italian cuisine and have lively dispositions.

According to a 2016 Chicago Tribune feature, Jack's rigatoni and meatballs are his specialty. On 'The Golden Bachelor', Susan famously made meatballs for her pals, a delicacy that, incidentally, she insists doesn't give you gas.

The parallels don't end there. Being divorced, Jack and Susan have both been candid about their relationships with their former partners.

For his part, Jack told the Tribune that even after their divorce, he kept on his work with his wife. Additionally, Susan revealed on 'Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour' that she and her ex-husband Dickie Noles are "still good friends."

'Golden Bachelor Nation' alumni Jack Lencioni could end up with Susan Noles (Instagram/@lencionijack, ABC/JohnFleenor/)

Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni are ready for a Golden spin on 'BiP'

Could they be a match, then? May Jack and Susan cross paths during the first season of 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise'?

There is cause for optimism. Susan joked with fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts that they were searching for Joan's boys when she posted on Instagram that she was "a little jealous" of Joan's debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Vuocolo Noles (@thesusannoles)

Most intriguingly, Jack was asked if he had noticed anyone from Gerry's season when he visited 'The Viall Files'. He hinted that he was in love with the "lady with the dark hair," whom he described as "tall" and "real pretty," even though he was unable to recall her name at the time.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, the hosts, questioned whether he was talking about Susan. It seems like Jack was referring to the well-liked, raven-haired wedding officiant.

During an appearance on 'Playing The Field' with Ryan Field and Jen Matarese, Jack says that he would love to go on 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise' or even be the bartender to make jokes. Although he did not get the girl during his stay at the house, followers have helped him connect with Susan.

However, during 'Playing The Field', Jack mentions chatting to Susan. Jen inquires whether any of 'The Golden Bachelor' women have sparked his attention. Jack adds, "We’ve been talking on the phone, actually. I talked to her this morning."

Ryan and Jen applauded when Jack mentioned that they were planning a date. Although their schedules are a little "screwed up," they are putting the pieces together. Jack confirmed that it is in the works.

Furthermore, when describing Jack's aspirations to date Susan, he describes his perfect date with her. It appears to be moving forward nicely, even if not all the specifics are finalized.

Do you think Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni should try dating? Will it make a nice pairing, in your opinion?

'The Golden Bachelorette' is now streaming on ABC