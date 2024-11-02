Who is the next 'The Golden Bachelor'? Three men who would be perfect for the hot seat

If Season 2 of 'The Golden Bachelor' airs, producers will have a plethora of talented guys to pick from

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The lead in the first season of 'The Golden Bachelorette' was a 61-year-old lady from Maryland named Joan Vassos. Joan has been searching for love ever since her spouse passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Although Joan adores her family, she believes that it's time to put herself first once more. There are now just four suitors left for Joan.

Joan currently stands a good possibility of finding a lasting relationship with one of them. There were 24 guys at the beginning of the season, several of whom won over fans.

Each of the competitors, who were in their late 50s to early 60s, had a unique story to tell. Although Joan can only be won over by one man, 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 will probably go to another.

Joan's season included a number of men who would make fantastic Golden Bachelors. Particularly, these few have distinguished themselves from the others.

We anticipate one of them being named the front-runner shortly!

There are many in the running for 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 (@abc/@rickymiddlesworth)

Charles Ling

Charles Ling, a retired financial analyst from Pennsylvania, is the object of internet adoration. Although Charles and Joan didn't appear to click, Charles may find the right lady somewhere.

In week four, Charles was ousted from the competition, much to the dismay of the audience. He handled it well, though, and it does provide him the opportunity to meet someone more suitable for him.

Why is Charles so popular? In addition to being helpful, sympathetic, and kind to the guys in his immediate vicinity, he came across as totally sincere and truthful when he interacted with Joan, the lead in Golden Bachelorette.

Indeed, it is evident that he is still grieving the loss of his wife. Selfishly, though, he hopes to find a new love on national television as the next Golden Bachelor.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles Ling (Instagram/@charles__ling)

Gary Levingston

Regretfully, Charles and Gary Levingston were cut in week four. Another competitor who was popular with both spectators and other competitors was him.

Even though Gary and Joan's relationship didn't work out, he doesn't harbor resentment. He acknowledges that he and Joan had a friendship rather than a sexual relationship, but he still says he would want to stay friends with her going ahead.

The show made him realize that he's ready to start dating again, despite the fact that he didn't find love. Gary expressed optimism on his prospects of finding love in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I just have to continue to wait and stay in prayer, and she’s going to be everything that I could have ever imagined," he told the outlet.

On 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, he might be able to find that love. His sincerity, cheerful disposition, and grounded feelings make him the perfect protagonist for 'The Golden Bachelor' next season.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston (Instagram/@goldenbacheloretteabc)

Jonathan Rone

Another exceptional 'The Golden Bachelorette' finalist who would make a fantastic Golden Bachelor lead is Jonathan Rone. The 61-year-old shipping expert was born in Oakland, Iowa.

When Jonathan opened out to Joan on the prom date, he got the season's first group date rose. In a one-on-one interview the next week, Jonathan talked candidly about his divorce.

His relationship with Joan became stronger as a result, but he was eventually taken home before his hometowns.

Jonathan was an absolute pleasure to watch throughout his tenure on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Jonathan gave the adventure his best and loved the group dates.

Jonathan deserves to find love with another of the women on 'The Golden Bachelor', even though he may not have found it with Joan. Jonathan is able to be honest and vulnerable while yet knowing how to have fun.

'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 would be a great fit for him because of this.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone (Instagram/@jonathan.m.rone)

'The Golden Bachelorette' The Men Tell All will premiere on 6 November 2024 at 8 PM ET on ABC