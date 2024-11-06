‘Golden Bachelor’ alum Leslie Fhima clears the air on dating rumors with ‘Golden Bachelorette’ star

"I'm not dating Jordan. I met Jordan," Leslie said. Soon after, hosts Ashley and Ben asked Leslie if she had gone on a date with Jordan. She clarified that it wasn't a date, but more of a "meet and greet."

"Jordan had a suite at the soccer game in L.A. last week. His childhood friend is, like, the president of the club and he had a suite and he invited me," she further added. Leslie was in town to support fellow Bachelor Nation stars Jenn Tran and Joey Graziadei during a taping of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. While there, she attended the football game with her friend Wendy.

“Jordan had a suite at the soccer game in L.A. last week. His childhood friend is, like, the president of the club and he had a suite and he invited me," she further added. Leslie was in town to support fellow Bachelor Nation stars Jenn Tran and Joey Graziadei during a taping of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. While there, she attended the football game with her friend Wendy.

'Golden Bachelor' alum Leslie Fhima reveals she and Jordan Heller 'have been texting'

Leslie Fhima recently confirmed that she and Jordan Heller are not dating each other. However, she did mention that they've stayed in touch over the phone since their encounter at the football game. “We have been texting a little bit. Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we’re stupid," she explained. The reality TV star added, “For me, I don’t know where it would go if it’s gonna go. I just think he’s a great guy and to be friends with him first is fine with me.”

Jordan, who competed on Joan Vassos's season of 'The Golden Bachelorette', was eliminated after the Hometown dates. While watching the ABC dating show, Leslie confessed that Jordan stood out to her. “I like Jordan. When I was watching the show I liked him the best, for me. Let’s say for me, I thought all the guys were great. If it was me, if I was the Golden Bachelorette and he was on that show … you know how you think," she said.

'Bachelor Nation' stars Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller share common interests

Leslie Fhima, who was previously seen on Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelor', was surprised by the many similarities she shares with Jordan Heller, from their shared faith to their close proximity in location.

“Stuff like that is important. We’re both Jewish. At the end of the day, that’s important to me as well … it’s not a hard stop… but if you meet someone and they are … that’s just icing on the cake," Leslie shared.

When did Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller spark dating rumors?

For the unversed, 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jordan Heller was romantically linked to Leslie Fhima last month when the two were spotted at a Los Angeles Football match together. The duo even posed for photos and shared them on their respective social media accounts.

Leslie then posted a sweet selfie with Jordan on her Instagram Story, featuring both of them with big smiles on their faces. Shortly after, Jordan reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story as well.