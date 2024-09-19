Where is 'The Golden Bachelorette' filmed? Here's how you can rent the $30K/night mansion on Airbnb

'The Golden Bachelorette' was filmed at a sprawling property that sits on a 10-acre plot of land in Malibu's Santa Monica Mountains

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA: It's confirmed! 'The Golden Bachelorette' has returned to the beloved mansion for fans of 'The Bachelor' franchise. Although Jenn Tran's season of 'The Bachelorette' did not feature the famous Bachelor Mansion, host Jesse Palmer confirmed that the new Golden Bachelor spin-off series was filmed there once again. Fans got to see Joan Vassos meet all of her suitors in the renowned Bachelor Mansion on the Wednesday, September 18 premiere.

The sprawling property, which gained notoriety due to the ABC dating show, sits on a 10-acre plot of land in Malibu's Santa Monica Mountains, as per the listing on the home-sharing platform. Charles L, one of Joan's 24 suitors, is completely captivated by the famous Bachelor Mansion, where they will reside throughout the dating show. He was particularly impressed by the enormous fireplace in the living room and the exquisitely carved wooden refrigerator in the kitchen.

With its seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion can accommodate more than thirteen people (@abc)

How to rent the mansion from 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

'The Golden Bachelorette's Agoura Hills property is now available for rental on Airbnb. Its name is "Villa de la Vina" in Spanish, which translates to "Villa of the Vineyards." The villa isn't for everyone as it comes with a hefty price tag of $30K every night! The 10,000-square-foot estate offers 20000 square feet of outside area, seven bedrooms, and eight bathrooms in this Mediterranean-style renaissance home.

The Airbnb ad aptly describes the grandeur of the property, "This 200-year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain, and vineyard views."

The host also highlighted the villa's modern amenities, ensuring comfort for this season's contestants, saying, "We also supply our guests with access to one of the most famous pools in the world, two jacuzzis, a pool table, hand-crafted furniture, eye-popping views, and enormous outdoor space all perfectly packaged for your stay."

'The Golden Bachelorette's Agoura Hills property is now available for rental on Airbnb (@abc)

What are the rules to follow at 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion?

The mansion's host wants to ensure that guests are here for the right reasons. Despite the property’s capacity for many visitors, gatherings, parties, professional photography, and filming are strictly prohibited.

The listing states that failure to abide by this regulation will result in immediate closure and a trespassing call to the police. In addition to having elegant arches, the house "exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with vineyard, canyon, and mountain views." Furthermore, it grants you exclusive access to two jacuzzis, a pool table, handmade furnishings, "one of the most famous pools in the world," and more.

Despite the property’s capacity for many visitors, gatherings, parties, and filming are strictly prohibited at 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion (@abc)

Who are the hosts of 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion?

Unlike hotels, which lack a personal touch, many people prefer Airbnb since they are someone's home. The hosts are dedicated to ensuring that renters have a memorable and enjoyable stay. They might be the property owners or caretakers. Nick, the host of 'The Golden Bachelorette's mansion, says in his bio, "Hello! My family and I love to travel to new and exciting places with our little ones.

"We fell in love with the Smoky Mountains and Gulf Shores and love all the nature and family activities it offers!" Nick comes across as a friendly and accommodating host, promising to ensure that visitors are comfortable during their stay.

"We hope you enjoy the beautiful area, people, and food as much as we do," his profile says. "We strive to make your vacation experience as delightful and stress-free as possible. "Enjoy our home and let us know if you need anything." Those who have stayed at the estate and the host both receive glowing testimonials.

Jack Lencioni and Charles L in the kitchen of 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion (@abc)

