'The Golden Bachelorette': Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple’s future together faces family pushback

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos's final suitor may not have her children's approval

In the 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale, Joan Vassos was seen tearfully sharing an emotional moment with her children before making her final choice. However, her children appeared less than fully supportive of their mother's decision to date again, as seen in the Wednesday, November 13 episode. As Joan prepared to decide between Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple or end up alone, it was evident from the Bora Bora finale that she was still torn. The Golden Star was also concerned about the sentiments of her grown children.

She was thrilled to welcome her oldest son, Nick, and his fiancée, Brooke, along with her daughter, Ally, and her spouse, Noah, all while wearing a stunning white outfit. After spending weeks away from her loved ones performing, she embraced them at the island paradise. Reflecting on her journey that began with 24 men, Joan shared an update with her family. She told them they would be meeting Chock and Guy and gave them a glimpse into her adventure so far. When she finally discovered the "freedom to actually fall in love" again, she informed her loved ones that she had questioned "if I was really honoring" John by moving on. When Nick told Joan, "That struggle, it's refreshing to hear that," "This shouldn't be easy."

Chock Chapple met Joan Vassos's children in 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale (ABC/@gillesmingasson)

Chock Chapple had an awkward meeting with Joan Vassos's children in 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Joan worried that meeting Chock might be overwhelming for her children, even if they were open to it. Chock informed Joan's children that his daughter had applied to be a Golden Bachelorette because she believed Joan would be the "perfect woman" for him, and he had accepted her suggestion after meeting her.

Nick and Chock had a private conversation, and Joan's son didn't hold back. "For whomever the guy would be that would replace my dad, I had extremely high expectations," Nick told Chock. "And yeah, I mean, it's ... like this is difficult. This is tough." Nick was reassured by Chock that he had no plans to replace John.

Nick was reassured by Chock, who said, "I'm not here to replace your dad in any way, shape, or form. I am not. And it's just, that’s not my place. I'm just here to have a great life with your mom, love her and have adventures, and just enjoy it 'til the end."

Joan Vassos's son grilled Chock Chapple in 'The Golden Bachelorette' finale (ABC/@gillesmingasson)

Joan Vassos's children don't seem to be thrilled about Chock Chapple

When host Jesse Palmer finally introduced Chock and Joan to the public, there was one serious face amid the jubilant crowd. It seemed that Joan's son still wasn't fond of him. All of their children appear unimpressed. No surprise, Joan can't leave her family to pursue her own happiness.

Even her son believed that Joan owed her children all of her time and energy. To ensure she didn’t find someone, he acted as if they had some enormous shoes to fill, trying to scare them away. We're not experts on microexpressions, but we don't believe Joan's children enjoyed witnessing Chock kiss their mother.

Joan Vassos's children met Chock Chapple in The Golden Bachelorette's finale (ABC/@gillesmingasson)

Who are Joan Vassos's children?

Luke, Allison, Erica, and Nicholas are Joan's four grown children, with Nicholas being the eldest. According to his LinkedIn profile, Nicholas has been employed at American Family Insurance since September 2023 and currently holds the position of senior manager.

In Maryland, Erica teaches third grade. In July 2022, Erica wed Brent Hiken, who is currently her husband. According to their wedding website, the two met in Seacrets in Ocean City, Maryland, when they "crossed paths at a tiki bar." In 2023, Erica and Brent became parents to their first child, a baby girl.

Allison seems to be the most isolated of Joan's children, even though they all have private social media profiles. Since 2023, she has been the owner of the Maryland-based children's apparel retailer Itty Bitty Boutique. She has two boys with Noah Joseph, whom she married in 2019.

Luke has been employed at Okta, an IT business, after earning a degree in corporate communications from Marquette University in 2019. He is presently a corporate account executive after moving up the corporate ladder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Vassos (@joan_vassos)

'The Golden Bachelorette' is streaming on ABC.