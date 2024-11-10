'The Golden Bachelor' alum Kathy Swarts breaks silence on plastic surgery speculation

‘The Golden Bachelor’ alum Kathy Swarts has undergone a lower facelift and CO2 laser treatment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelor' alum Kathy Swarts is spilling the beans on her plastic surgery transformation. On November 6, she took to her Instagram page to provide an update to her fans about her cosmetic surgeries.

"The moment you’ve all been waiting for…what in the world did I have done?!?!? Well here is the answer: A lower face lift and CO2 treatment (by the amazing @danyoplasticsurgery)

If you are looking to get a similar procedure done, stay tuned for more advice videos coming soon!!" she captioned the video.

Kathy began the video by saying, “I had a lower facelift which means they just do beneath the cheekbones, and they pulled my neck a little bit. I wanted to look how I look normally, I just wanted a few of the wrinkles to be pulled to the side. And voila! I got it.”

“I had a CO2 laser, which for those of you who follow me that made me look like Humpty Dumpty. But it didn’t hurt at all, it just blows your face up. And then I had IPL, which got rid of all the brown spots," she further added.

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you, that IPL is a term that stands for Intense Pulsed Light Therapy. Kathy also mentioned that she generally avoids sun exposure but has noticed the formation of brown spots as she ages.

“It hurts a little bit when they are doing it, but well worth it because look at the result. I have the face of a baby’s butt," she concluded.

'The Golden Bachelor' alum Kathy Swarts was nervous about getting a facelift

In an Instagram post shared on October 14, Kathy Swarts who shot to fame after appearing on Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor' shared that she was feeling nervous as she contemplated the decision to undergo a facelift.

Then, Kathy's fellow co-star Susan Noles dropped her off at the Dr Jospeh Danyo's clinic. “I’m a little nervous, but wish me well out there,” Kathy shared on Instagram. Not long ago, Susan also underwent a facelift and breast reduction surgery. Soon after, Susan also decided to get a CO2 laser treatment.

What happened to Kathy Swarts on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Kathy Swarts was one of the many ladies who competed for Gerry Turner's heart on the ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelor.' Gerry sent Kathy home during the fourth week following her drama with Theresa Nist. During the finale, Gerry and Theresa got engaged.

Soon after, the pair tied the knot on national television. However, Gerry and Theresa's marriage wasn't meant to last as they ended up parting ways three months after their wedding. They announced their breakup on April 12, 2024, and reached a divorce settlement on June 13.