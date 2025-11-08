Where is Pennywise? ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ is teasing the clown’s return, but fans may be missing the clues

The terrifying face of Stephen King’s most haunting creation hasn’t appeared yet, but his shadow is already creeping through Derry.

The big question haunting fans of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ isn’t about what’s next in the plot, it’s about who’s missing. Pennywise the Dancing Clown, Stephen King’s most recognizable monster, has yet to make an appearance in HBO’s ambitious ‘IT’ prequel. Bill Skarsgård, who redefined the role in the two ‘IT’ films directed by Andy Muschietti, is officially returning, as per Parade. However, the series has kept his presence eerily out of frame in the first two episodes. But that absence may be more deliberate than disappointing. In ‘Welcome to Derry,’ evil doesn’t always wear makeup or balloons, it seeps quietly into every corner of the town.

The show, set decades before the events of ‘IT’ and ‘IT: Chapter Two,’ focuses on how Derry itself became a breeding ground for cruelty and supernatural corruption. Before the clown ever appeared in the storm drains, the town was already rotting from within. Based on the world King first created in his 1986 novel, ‘Welcome to Derry’ serves as both a spiritual and narrative extension of Muschietti’s cinematic vision. The series draws inspiration from the “interludes” in the novel. It’s a series of journal-like entries written by Mike Hanlon, the only member of the Losers’ Club who stays behind as an adult to record Derry’s dark past.

These vignettes hint at a cyclical evil that plagues the town every twenty-seven years, a curse that keeps repeating long after the original victims have faded into history. According to Muschietti and his producing partner (and sister) Barbara Muschietti, the idea for ‘Welcome to Derry’ was born during post-production on ‘IT: Chapter Two,’ as per Esquire. While revisiting King’s mythology, they realized the films barely scratched the surface of the lore surrounding Pennywise and Derry. They envisioned a long-form story that could travel through time, exploring generations of fear, each season unfolding twenty-seven years apart.

The first episodes of ‘Welcome to Derry’ have made that philosophy clear. The horror doesn’t come from jump scares or red balloons, but from a creeping sense of inevitability. Violence, cruelty, and prejudice fester in the streets; people vanish, others look the other way, and the entire town seems gripped by a kind of collective apathy. That moral decay feels familiar to fans of King’s universe. And it’s exactly the sort of environment where something like Pennywise could thrive. Even if Skarsgård hasn’t appeared yet, hints of his influence are everywhere. The show uses suggestion instead of spectacle.

Fans have been reassured that Pennywise will return and Skarsgård’s involvement isn’t a cameo. He’s credited as both actor and executive producer. Promotional material has already teased glimpses of his familiar costume and makeup, suggesting that his arrival isn’t a matter of “if,” but “when.” In King’s original story, Pennywise isn’t just a single being but an extension of something far older and more alien: a shapeshifting predator from a realm outside human comprehension known as the Macroverse. To mortals, it appears as an evil clown, but in its true form, it manifests as swirling, golden “deadlights” that drive people insane. That cosmic horror element, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s mythology, is something ‘Welcome to Derry’ is now poised to explore in greater depth.