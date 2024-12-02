Where is Jamie's son? Here's everything you need to know about Yellowstone's missing link

'Yellowstone' Season 5 fails to address the absence of Jamie Dutton's son

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

It's quite evident that Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) stars are not shining bright in 'Yellowstone' Season 5, with the latest development predicting a gloomy ending for the beloved character. In the latest season, not only has Jamie unintentionally become an ally in the murder of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) but he becomes directionless after Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) untimely death. From the outset of the show, Jamie as a character has always been portrayed as a kind of anti-hero who is trying his best to fit in the Dutton household.

Throughout 'Yellowstone,' Jamie's professional life has taken a hit several times, but his personal life has equally undergone a lot of upheaval. However, when it was revealed that Jamie had a son, it was assumed that things would turn out great for him. However, the latest season has failed to address baby Jamie and his whereabouts, leading to speculations rife with buzz about his whereabouts.

Why is Jamie Dutton's son not in 'Yellowstone' Season 5?

Katherine Cunningham in No Kindness for a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

Jamie and Christina's (Katherine Cunningham) relationship hits rock bottom when the former refuses to part ways with Dutton in Season 2, however, everything changes when she makes a surprising revelation in Season 4. It turns out, Christina gave birth to Jamie's son, following their romantic escapade. While the news came as a surprise for Jamie, he fully embraced his son, which likely piques the question of why Christina and baby Jamie are nowhere to be seen in the latest season.

It's likely due to Christina's not wanting to endanger her son's life after the murder of John. As we have seen, Christina wanted Jamie to break free from the Duttons to have a nurturing environment for their son to grow, but Jamie failed to do so, prompting her to raise the young boy all alone. However, it is also evident that Jamie keeps contact with them since he was seen with a baby car seat in his vehicle earlier in Season 5.

Will Christina and baby Jamie appear in Yellowstone's Season 5?

A still from 'Yellowstone' (YouTube/@nextfilm)

As per the ongoing high-stakes storyline, it's unlikely that Christina and baby Jamie will be appearing in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. With Atwood's death, Jamie already has a lot on his plate, and the storyline will likely feature his attempt to escape from the clutches of authorities and Market Equities. With just three episodes left until the series finale and a hoard of open plot points awaiting to get wrapped up, neither there is any storyline that fits Christina and baby Jamie nor is there any time.

However, it could be possible that once Grant Horton (Matt Gerald) gets a whiff of Jamie's son, he can use him as leverage. As a father, Jamie will have to do as per Horton's wishes, and that could also lead him to expose his adoptive family's deep secrets. While this sounds like a plausible way to make way for baby Jamie's appearance, it's highly unlikely to happen, as the show's main focus right now stands on circling down John's killers and saving the Dutton ranch.

