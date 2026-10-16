Is ‘Whalefall’ based on a true story? Everything to know about Josh Brolin's survival thriller

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams' survival thriller 'Whalefall' follows a diver trapped inside a giant whale

'Whalefall' is an upcoming survival thriller starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin. The film is not based on a specific true story. It adapts Daniel Kraus' 2023 novel, which draws on scientific research and real encounters between humans and whales. 'Whalefall' tells a fictional survival story rather than depicting a documented incident. To make the novel's central predicament scientifically plausible, Kraus researched whether a whale could swallow a human under specific circumstances.

In a video shared by publisher Simon & Schuster, Kraus explained the distinction between being swallowed and being caught in a whale's mouth. “When you read about someone being swallowed, generally they’re just being mouthed,” he said. He added that scientists considered it theoretically possible for a person to be swallowed by a sperm whale under specific circumstances. This research helped establish the scientific basis for the novel, although it does not mean the events depicted in the film have occurred in real life.

Austin Abrams in a still from 'Whalefall' (Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

One inspiration came from a viral video recorded in California in 2020. The footage showed kayakers caught in the mouth of a humpback whale, drawing attention to the risks people can face when whales surface near them. Kraus also explored reports of divers being caught in whales' mouths and consulted scientists about the physical possibility of such encounters. These accounts gave him a real-world starting point for a story that pushes the limits of survival fiction. The novel combines that research with a fictional deep-sea emergency, using the physical danger of the ocean to create a claustrophobic survival scenario.

Several people have reported being engulfed or caught in a whale's mouth and surviving. However, these incidents differ from the scenario in 'Whalefall', which involves a diver being swallowed by a sperm whale. One widely reported case involved Michael Packard, a lobster diver working off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Packard said a humpback whale engulfed him while he was underwater. He remained inside its mouth for approximately 30 to 40 seconds before the whale surfaced and released him. He survived with bruising but no broken bones.

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams in a still from 'Whalefall' (Image Source: 20th Century Studios)

The movie revolves around Jay Gardiner, played by Austin Abrams, a young diver searching for the corpse of his dead father along the coast of California. The expedition ends with an encounter with a giant squid, which results in him being swallowed by a sperm whale. The diver still has one hour left and must manage to escape from the whale's belly before he runs out of oxygen. His diving expertise and the lessons his father taught him become crucial to his survival. Josh Brolin plays Jay's father, who has died but is still influential in the story.