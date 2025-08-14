‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant got so nervous, she gave Snow White an extra dwarf — and lost $10K

With the clock ticking and the live audience watching their every move, 'Wheel of Fortune' players are bound to make fumbles that cost them big on the show. And this is exactly what happened to Tara, whose knowledge of Disney characters flew out of the window. Tara had an easy puzzle on the board. She had to name Snow White's seven dwarves to win the $10,000 bonus prize. But instead, she added a new member to the classic tale. Tara started correctly with Dopey, Grumpy, Doc, Bashful, Happy, and Sleepy, but she then blurted Sneeky instead of Sneezy.

The wild goofup frustrated a viewer from the live audience, who was heard exclaiming "No!", as per Time. The puzzle was then passed on to the next player, Jordan, during the Triple Standoff, and he answered it correctly, winning the round. Fans couldn't believe the hilarious mix-up. "What if 'Sneeky' WAS actually in the movie, but he was so sneaky that no one even knew he existed?" a viewer joked in the comments section of the now-viral YouTube video posted by CNN. "Imagine having the name 'Sneaky' as part of the seven dwarves? Sneezy would be replaced because he doesn't want to make them sick," another fan wrote in jest.

"In case you forgot how to spell sneaky?" another made fun. However, journalist AI Roker, who was part of the coveted game show with his mother for 'Wheel of Fortune: Celebrities and their Moms Week,' insisted that it was common to feel anxious and lose focus while playing the game. "I actually did 'Wheel of Fortune: Celebrities and their Moms Week' with my mother," Roker exclusively told Today. "And before the show, I was nailing puzzles left and right... [But] we were out by the second question... [The category] was like a state, and I think it had seven letters. I said, 'Ohio' or something."

Roker hilariously recounted how his mother gave him a smack on his head over his verbal gaffe. However, despite the miss on the $10,000 bonus prize, Tara walked away with an impressive $12,000. In another similar moment, a contestant named Kate once couldn't guess an easy 'What are you doing' category puzzle. She uttered something so obnoxious that host Pat Sajak dropped his cards in surprise. After receiving the standard letters on the board, R, S, T, L, N, and E, Kate chose D, C, H, and A. The board then looked like: '_,_,_,_,N_,A,L,E,A,_.' When the timer started, Kate made multiple guesses: "Taking, hoping a leap," "Moving a leaf," "Raking a leaf," and "Minding a..." Unfortunately, those weren't the right answers.

"Fixing a Leak", Sajak revealed when the buzzer went off. "Yeah, yeah, 10 seconds, not much time to go through all the possibilities," he continued when Kate cut him off, saying. "Of doing something else at the leak, and I didn't think that was it," she sarcastically said as Sajak's golden envelope slipped from his hands onto the floor. Kate then concealed her face in shame as the live audience erupted in laughter at her wisecrack.